UNC Football Film Review: What Miles O'Neil Brings to Table

College football is just around the corner as the excitement builds ahead of what could be an entertaining season. One of the teams hoping to stir the spoiler pot is the North Carolina Tar Heels, who continue to examine their quarterback room ahead of a critical second year under head coach Bill Belichick.

Three quarterbacks are in play for the starting job this fall: former Maryland and Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr ., true freshman Travis Burgess , and former Texas A&M backup Miles O'Neil, who sat behind Marcel Reed at College Station.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shakes Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott's hand after the Tar Heels lose to Virginia in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

O'Neil only saw the field for brief periods throughout the 2025 season, only when the Aggies held a significant advantage during the game. I examined every throw from O'Neil's redshirt freshman season and want to share how the former four-star recruit could become a starter this season.

O’Neil’s Arm Is a Rocketship

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) with the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

With Reed's expected return to Texas A&M, O'Neil went looking for greener pastures at Chapel Hill, and as a relatively young player, the door is open for him to be patient with a chance to start for the Tar Heels, and maybe that time could come this season. A big reason for that is the big-time throw potential he has.

The first thing that stood out with O'Neil was his arm. Watch the clip below: once O'Neil has a firm base in the lower half of his frame, he steps up and launches a beautiful deep ball to the wide receiver in stride for a touchdown. The drop had good cadence, rhythm, and depth that allowed him to garner quality mechanics for the accurate downfield throw, showcasing good trajectory and placement downfield.

Miles O'Neil, I apologize. I was unfamiliar with your game. 🚀💪🏼



One of the quarterbacks competing for #UNC's starting gig has a lofty arm. pic.twitter.com/HNJpkotPwR — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 18, 2026

Having a big arm or the ability to create velocity and torque through the hips, plus flexibility in arm angles and the midsection, opens a lot of things up for an offense similar to what offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is expected to deploy for North Carolina.

O'Neil likely holds an advantage over Edwards and Burgess on pure arm talent alone, which is a key reason why he was a blue-chip passer for Texas A&M a couple of years ago.

Inexperience Plays a Factor

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) call the play during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Having said that, the inexperience of O'Neil is real, and he likely understands that. From the handful of dropbacks I saw, he tended to drift in the pocket, which can leave him susceptible to sacks and compromise the rhythm of the play and the protection upfront.

While O'Neil flashed sufficient athleticism, he tended to drop his eyes on the move, which, for me, is a big no-no for quarterbacks. He must do a better job keeping his eyes up when on the move to maintain a clearer picture because when does keep his vision toward the field, he does well to take what is in front of him.

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) attempts a pass in the first half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Furthermore, I want O'Neil to develop even pads at the top of his drop, and what I mean by that is keeping level as he hitches, and it will allow him to have a smoother transition from hitch to throw.

Dipping the pads at the top of your drop can disrupt throwing mechanics top to bottom. O'Neil must also develop better composure in the pocket when the pressure is on or when his first read isn't there to attack.

O’Neil’s Outlook With North Carolina

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) and Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson (13) warm up before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Overall, O'Neil has a lot of developing left, and the best place for that is to get experience on the field. He holds an advantage over Edwards with his arm talent and being only a redshirt sophomore with three years left of eligibility, including this year.

Even if he doesn't start Week 1, O'Neil's future isn't sealed by the decision made at quarterback. The arm talent and size are there for O'Neil to stand out at Chapel Hill. Maybe he will transfer again after this season for another opportunity. For now, his chances of becoming the starting quarterback at North Carolina are 33 percent, the same number for the two other signal-callers competing for the job.