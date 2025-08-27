UNC Offense Meets TCU Defense Built on Experience and Depth
North Carolina’s offense already is struggling with a lack of production at the skill positions and injuries to two key linemen, and now faces a strong TCU defense.
The defense will return five starters from last season, as well as some key rotational players who will now become starters this season. While defense hasn't been Sonny Dykes' forte throughout his head coaching career due to him being more offense-focused, his defense greatly improved last season.
After ranking 100th nationally in total defense (408.3 yards per game) and 110th in pass defense (253.7) the previous year, the Horned Frogs improved to 45th in total defense (345.6) and 23rd in pass defense (185.2).
A large part of TCU's defense improvement was the hiring of Andy Avalos last season, who is one of the best defensive coordinators in college football.
Here's a breakdown of TCU's defense and who to watch out for when it takes on the Tar Heels on Labor Day at 8 p.m. at Kenan Stadium.
Defensive Line
Nose guard Markis Deal is a 6-foot-5, 325-pound presence in the middle. He finished last season with 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Washington State transfer Ansel Din-Mbuh adds interior pass-rush ability after posting 24 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and six sacks. Watch out for junior college transfers Perry Cole Jr. and Kelten Mickell in the interior as well
On the edge, Zach Chapman flashed as a freshman in a rotational role, recording 24 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. His counterpart, Devean Deal — the older brother of Markis — earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors with 46 tackles and team highs in tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (5.5) in 2024.
“This is probably the deepest defensive line we’ve had at TCU. Markis Deal is a big, talented body inside. Ansel had a great spring, and Devin is versatile enough to rush the passer or play in space. I expect all three to have big seasons.”
Linebackers
In TCU’s 4-2-5 base defense, there are only two linebackers in the formation. However, TCU may have one of the best linebacker tandems in the Big 12.
Namdi Obiazor is an experienced player with over 1,900 snaps on his belt over three seasons. He is also a superb tackler as he has an 85.9 PFF grade. Oboazor had a team-high 81 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, and 2 pass deflections.
Kaleb Elarms-Orr also has over 1,000 defensive snaps at both Cal and TCU. He has proven to be a proven pass rusher (81.2 PFF pass rush grade in 2024). He had 54 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He finished in sixth on the team in tackles despite not having a single start.
Before he came to Fort Worth, Elarms-Orr had a team-high 92 tackles in 2023 and earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors.
“Both can be All-Big 12 players,” Dykes said. “Kaleb is fast, aggressive, and a great blitzer, while Nnamdi has developed from a safety into a top-flight linebacker with great coverage skills and sideline-to-sideline speed. They’re leaders of our defense.”
Missori State transfer Michael Teason and Max Caroll will provide depth at the linebacker position.
Teason had 20 tackles for the Horned Frogs last season after recording 51 tackles in four starts at Missouri State.
Defensive Backs
The defensive backfield is led by sixth-year senior safety Bud Clark, one of the few members left from TCU’s national championship runner-up team in 2022. Clark had 67 tackles and recorded a team-high three interceptions last season.
Jamel Johnson also returns at safety, who was third on the team last season in tackles with 73.
“Bud’s been a long-time starter, a rangy and confident playmaker,” Dykes said. He’s been big for us since our College Football Playoff run. Alongside him, Jamel Johnson had a strong spring, and I think both safeties have all-conference potential.”
There is a lot of depth at cornerback with Channing Canada, Avery Helm, Austin Jordan and Washington State transfer Elijah Jackson.
“Our cornerback depth is better than it’s ever been at TCU,” Dykes said. We’ll go into the season with five or six guys we trust, which is a huge improvement.”
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Go Like and Follow our Facebook page when you CLICK HERE!