UNC Red Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded, Adjustments Needed

At the halfway point of the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are 4-2 after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 24-20 in Week 7.

The win also marks the first time since 2023 that the Tar Heels have claimed the Victory Bell . While North Carolina departed with a victory, there were certainly positives and negatives in the performance. Today, we're focusing on the red zone success and struggles, identifying how the offense can improve moving forward.

What Led To Success on Scoring Drives

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whenever Billy Edwards Jr. is decisive with the ball and operating from a clean pocket, the six-year quarterback has this offense on schedule. That was certainly the case on the opening drive, even though the Tar Heels had to settle for a field goal. The second scoring drive was set up by a blocked punt, giving the offense the ball on Duke's 11-yard line. Edwards Jr. nearly sailed the pass, but Jordan Shipp came down with a toe-tapping touchdown.

On UNC's third and final scoring drive of the first quarter, Edwards Jr. sliced through the Blue Devils' defense with quick passes and efficient runs. Staying ahead of the chains and on schedule were major factors in that sequence. On the Heels' final drive, which proved to be the difference, Edwards was aggressive and confident. Playing in a two-minute operation was a blessing in disguise, as it kept the unit in rhythm.

Why Drives Stalled

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Owen Wafle (91) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina didn't have the ball for extended stretches in the second half as the Blue Devils played keep-away . Duke produced an eight-minute drive to open the second half. The Blue Devils were forced to settle for a field goal. When the Tar Heels had the ball, struggles with protection, drops, and turnovers played major roles in their inability to muster any ounce of offense.

After scoring 17 points in the first quarter, North Carolina didn't score again until under the two-minute mark in the fourth quarter. It's been a common theme for the offense to go through spells of ineptitude.

Improvements Moving Forward

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young (2) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of North Carolina's issues in sustaining drives are self-inflicted. They're simple fixes, but at this point, this team may be what it is. Every game has looked identical. That said, Edwards Jr. needs to be more accurate with the football, protection needs to step up, and the run game needs to be more explosive.

Throughout the offseason, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino emphasized the importance of establishing the run. Over the last few weeks, North Carolina has struggled to gash opposing defenses on the ground, which has contributed to the extended woes. That must be better next week and beyond if the Tar Heels want to achieve their goals.