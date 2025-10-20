What the Snap Counts Reveal About UNC’s Loss to Cal
UNC’s 21-18 loss to Cal last Friday offered plenty to unpack, from the Tar Heels’ noticeable improvements on both sides of the ball to Bill Belichick’s curt postgame news conference.
UNC had several chances to win as Cal struggled to close out the game. But three turnovers—including Nathan Leacock’s late fumble near the end zone, which could have resulted in a game-winning touchdown—proved too costly to overcome.
One notable takeaway from the game was UNC’s snap count distribution. Several players logged more snaps than usual, providing valuable insight into which athletes coaches trust in critical situations. The shifts in playing time also offer a glimpse into who is rising on the depth chart and could play a bigger role in upcoming games.
Here is the snap breakdown of each player from North Carolina from its most recent game:
Offense (19 players played)
Quarterback
Gio Lopez (69 snaps)
Running Back
Davion Gause (32 snaps)
Benjamin Hall (26 snaps)
Demon June (10 snaps)
Jaylen McGill (1 snap)
Wide Receiver
Jordan Shipp (63 snaps)
Kobe Paysour (55 snaps)
Nathan Leacock (23 snaps)
Shanard Clower (12 snaps)
Chris Culliver (18 snaps)
Tight End
Jordan Owens (41 snaps)
Jake Johnson (34 snaps)
Connor Cox (24 snaps)
Shamar Easter (6 snaps)
Offensive Line
Right tackle — Jakai Moore (69 snaps)
Right guard — Daniel King (69 snaps)
Center — Chad Lindberg (69 snaps)
Left guard — Will O'Steen (69 snaps)
Left tackle — Austin Blaske (69 snaps)
Defense (23 players played)
Defensive Line
Leroy Jackson (34 snaps)
D'Antre Robinson (31 snaps)
Isaiah Johnson (31 snaps)
CJ Mims (24 snaps)
Outside Linebacker/EDGE
Melkart Abou-Jaoude (67 snaps)
Smith Vilbert (43 snaps)
Tyler Thompson (22 snaps)
Joseph Mupoyi (9 snaps)
Inside Linebackers
Andrew Simpson (73 snaps)
Khmori House (42 snaps)
Mikai Gbayor (19 snaps)
Timir Hickman-Collins (18 snaps)
Cornerback
Marcus Allen (73 snaps)
Jaiden Patterson (66 snaps)
Tre Miller (18 snaps)
Jalon Thompson (5 snaps)
Khalil Conley (2 snaps)
Safety
Gavin Gibson (67 snaps)
Will Hardy (56 snaps)
Kaleb Cost (49 snaps)
Greg Smith (19 snaps)
Coleman Bryson (16 snaps)
Key Takeaways
- Kobe Paysour's 55 snaps are most of the season. Before that, it was 35 snaps.
- After having at least 25 snaps in his last three outings, freshman running back Demon June only had 10 snaps vs. Cal.
- Linebacker Khmori House left game due to illness.
- Defensive back Greg Smith logged his highest snap count of the season against Cal, marking his first meaningful action outside of garbage time.
