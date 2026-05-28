Former UNC Guard Dixon Reveals Shocking Arizona Commitment Process

Former UNC point guard Derek Dixon has created some controversy after revealing how he ended up with the Arizona Wildcats this offseason.

Dixon averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game as a freshman last season. He also provided a massive spark for the team when they were struggling at the start of ACC play, joining the starting lineup and kick-starting a sluggish North Carolina offense.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Dixon Transfers to Arizona

After showing what he was capable of last season, Dixon entered the transfer portal, which was probably also due to UNC firing former head coach Hubert Davis and eventually hiring former NBA Champion Michael Malone to replace him. In the portal, the former Tar Heels floor general landed with the Arizona Wildcats to play under head coach Tommy Lloyd, whom the Tar Heels ironically had targeted in their head coaching search before hiring Malone.

The Wildcats are coming off their first Final Four appearance since 2001 this past season. They figure to be one of the best teams in the country once again in the 2026-27 season, with several returning stars, marquee incoming freshmen, and experienced portal pick-ups such as Dixon.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) drbbles as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, Dixon’s latest comments in an interview with The Field of 68 have sparked some controversy, as he detailed the process of how Arizona was able to acquire him; it came off as though Arizona was tampering with Dixon before he was officially in the transfer portal.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dixon’s Comments

“They all seemed to really know my game. They had recruited me out of high school, and they had just kept up with me throughout the season,” Dixon revealed. “So, there was a familiarity there and they just knew my game and all the stuff that they wanted to help me work on was the stuff that I was really looking at getting better at."

"That’s really what it came down to. I wanted to get better. I wanted to win and I thought I could do both of those things there and just continue to improve myself for the future to try and chase my dreams.”

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Tampering or not, Dixon is no longer with the Tar Heels, and they’ll need to figure out how to replace his production and leadership ahead of a pivotal 2026-27 season that will feature no shortage of pressure in Malone’s first season at the helm of one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport.