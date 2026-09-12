Tar Heels Handle Business in Home Opener: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels have kicked off head coach Bill Belichick's second season with a 2-0 start for the first time, defeating the ETSU Buccaneers in a dominant performance.

UNC football didn't have the monster score that many expect in an FBS vs. FCS battle, but they did overwhelm the Buccaneers throughout the game. The offense showed flashes of what both phases could become, while Belichick's defense got the quarterback four times and took the ball away twice. Let's discuss the biggest takeaways from Saturday's win at Keenan Stadium.

Pass-Rush Impresses in Abou Jaoude's Absence

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers quarterback Mason Mims (12) is sacked by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, leaving the Tar Heels without their best defender. Fear not, as the pass rush came to play later in the first half. Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey was a menace for the Tar Heels' defense with two sacks and numerous pressures on the day.

Defensive tackle Xavier Lewis, the game MVP from their win over TCU, continued to make his mark as an interior rusher with two more sacks, making it four in two games. While North Carolina's pass rush impressed in their win over ETSU, they will need Abou Jaoude when they travel to Clemson next week.

Billy Edwards Making Pro-Level Throws

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, you heard me: Edwards looked like a next-level signal-caller in this game and for good reason. While his two touchdown tosses (15-of-20, 244 yards) weren't overall exciting, considering both were to players in open grass, Edwards made some great passes throughout the game until he was replaced by Miles O'Neill late in the third quarter.

The Tar Heels quarterback threw a seam route to Jelani Thurman on a downfield pass into tight coverage between the linebacker and safety in the third quarter, during North Carolina's final scoring drive before the weather delay. Edwards also made a great throw to true freshman wideout CJ Sadler moving to his left for 28 yards along the sideline. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will need Edwards to make these types of throws to beat the Tigers.

Jelani Thurman Continues To Shine

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) celebrates a first down against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former top-five tight end recruit in the 2023 recruiting class looks like a steal in the transfer portal, as Thurman tallied four catches for 71 yards and his first touchdown in Chapel Hill. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end flashed his talent once more before a big-time road game in Death Valley next week.

Not only are the athleticism, movement skills, and receiving profile striking, but so is Thurman's ability as a blocker, both in space and as an in-line player. He will be an important part of the Tar Heels' push for a 3-0 start.

Tar Heels Came To Play Despite Off-Field Distractions

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much of the discussion before the game wasn't about ETSU but about the investigation in the program that involves defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who is on medical leave, and the resignation of general manager Michael Lombardi. All this off-field chaos can be distracting for most teams, but North Carolina pushed on.

Their 35-3 victory over the Buccaneers showed their ability to overcome the drama occurring off the gridiron and play at their best. The Tar Heels are 2-0 and in a better place as a team than they were a year ago, especially on the offensive line, on defense, and having more talent to compete against top non-conference and ACC opponents. However, the investigation lingers as the season goes on.