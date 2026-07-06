The latest installment of EA Sports’ College Football Series launched last week, but a notable face has been omitted from the game.

For the second straight year, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick is one of only a handful of head coaches to not appear in the game. Since the franchise’s reboot with College Football 25, real-life head coaches have been used on the sidelines for the last two installments, which falls directly in line with Belichick’s hiring at UNC before the 2025 season.

Why Belichick Isn’t In

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick chose not to opt in to the coaches' licensing agreement, keeping him out of the viral video game. Instead of the Tar Heels head coach being in the game, he has been replaced by a generic character model from within the game.

Users looking to improve upon North Carolina’s 4-8 season in Belichick’s first season will have to do it without the famous head coach on the sidelines, and perhaps some will even look to replace him and choose to rebuild the Tar Heels as the head coach themselves.

Belichick Commonly Left Out of Games

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick takes to the field during the warmups of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision is not an uncommon one for Belichick, as during his NFL career as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Belichick was kept out of the Madden NFL series for two decades, last appearing in Madden NFL 2002.

Similar to what EA is doing this year for Belichick, he was often replaced with a generic character model. Aside from Madden NFL 2001 and 2002, there are no other video games in which Belichick has officially appeared.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a way, it’s almost fitting that Belichick isn’t in the game. His first season in Chapel Hill was marred by outside distractions ranging from his job security, off-the-field relationships, and his snubbing from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so why not add another distraction to the headlines?

The move isn’t a surprising one, but one that feels notable due to Belichick’s reputation. He is one of the most famous head coaches in any level of football history, and his not being in College Football 27 despite his status makes him one of the notable omissions.

Bill Belichick | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Belichick is one of seven head coaches to not appear in the game this year, joining Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Colorado’s Deion Sanders, among others. As for the real-life version of North Carolina, the Tar Heels will be looking to improve drastically after last season’s disaster and get themselves back to a respectable FBS program with Belichick in charge.