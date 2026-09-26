Why UNC Must Consistently Establish Run To Be Successful

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program will have some time to reflect this week during their bye following their loss to the Clemson Tigers last weekend.

One area that didn't let North Carolina down was its rushing attack. Against Clemson, the Tar Heels' running backs - Benjamin Hall, Jaylen McGill, and Demon June - combined for 200 yards on 33 carries. Hall led the backfield with 130 yards on 18 attempts. Hall spoke on the rushing attack and what had led to its steady improvement through the first three games of the season.

Hall's Thoughts

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball down field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We had been kind of sputtering game after game in the running game,” Hall said after the loss to Clemson. “We did some good against [East Tennessee State], and today was a good day to show that we can have a major impact on this team. But when the game's on the line and we want to run the ball, we’ve got to be able to run the ball.”

“Between Billy [Edwards Jr.] and our offensive line, I think they helped put me in positions to make good plays, and I think we’ve got a lot of guys in the room who can make good plays,” Hall said. “I want to give God the glory, and just understand that we can do that week in and week out. We’ve got guys up front. We’ve got stuff in the run game that can help us be consistent.”

The Significance of the Rushing Attack

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) hands the ball off to University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino preached the importance of establishing the run, and that's been the offense's clear foundation. Another reason North Carolina needs to lean on the run game is Edwards Jr.'s inability to operate at a high level.

In all honesty, North Carolina had no business losing to Clemson after what transpired in the first quarter. The Tar Heels orchestrated a 14-3 lead during that span, and quarterback Tait Reynolds looked completely overwhelmed by Bill Belichick's defense . However, Edwards Jr. failed to string together consecutive completions, which derailed the entire offense.

Edwards Jr. completed 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Tar Heels' 28-20 loss. Hall was spectacular and has firmly established himself as the RB1. Now, consistently gashing the defense on the ground is monumental for an offense. That said, an offense's success in the run game is contingent on the passing attack. Without formidable quarterback play, it's virtually impossible to establish the run.

If the Tar Heels' offense wants to reach its ceiling, which isn't exponentially high, Edwards Jr.'s effectiveness must improve. Nevertheless, the run game will be the offense's focal point, with a three-headed backfield.