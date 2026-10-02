How Kevin Thomas Can Become X-Factor for UNC Basketball

Since his arrival, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone has constructed a roster with variety and versatility.

That's why the Tar Heels are such a compelling team this upcoming season. Malone will have the flexibility to deploy several different rotations based on matchups and in-game situations. Obviously, the Tar Heels have their cornerstone, marquee player, but one incoming freshman could be an unsung hero. That is Kevin Thomas, who originally committed to LSU. Earlier this week, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward explained how he'll make an impact this season.

Thomas' Thoughts

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I’m [going to] give 100 percent every time," Thomas said. "I’m [going to] play hard regardless of what it is. It doesn’t matter who we play. I can make shots, I can defend, I’m [going to] create for my teammates - an all-around type of player.”

"Just the little things that the staff wants to see in practices and everything, just to show my athleticism," Thomas continued on why defense is important to him. "How quick I can get to the ball, get deflections, get offensive rebounds, the little things. Defense is a key thing to be on the court. So anything I can do to get on the court, I’m going to take pride in.”

Why Thomas Is an Important Piece

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former LSU commit is a developmental piece for Malone , but he will make his biggest impact with his defensive prowess. Thomas is an opportunistic defender, with fast hands and elite athleticism. A player who can come off the bench and lock down an opponent's star player is a sneaky great tool for a head coach. Thomas can develop into an elite situational asset, and if he becomes a serviceable offensive weapon, he'll earn substantial minutes.

Several questions surround the Tar Heels this season, including a new head coach, lack of cohesion , and unknown commodities in the frontcourt. Defense is another area of concern for some. Malone has highlighted the importance of improving the offense by generating consistent stops on the other end of the floor.

While Thomas' offensive game needs development and refinement, his energy and willingness to play defense will earn him opportunities every game. We will learn a lot about Thomas' role and impact on this team during the non-conference portion of the schedule. That's when we'll see Malone give the bench players ample opportunity to prove themselves before ACC play arrives in late December.