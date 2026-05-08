How NCAA Tournament Expansion Could Impact North Carolina
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College sports never stop changing. The NCAA just approved expanding the men's tournament to 76 teams, the first time it has expanded since 2011.
Tim Sands, the chair of the Division I Board of Directors and the president of Virginia Tech, said this when asked about the tournament expansion:
"Expanding the Division I men's and women's basketball championships is the right decision for the student-athletes and programs that will now have access to the greatest events in college sports,"
For some programs, this may be exciting, but for a blue-blooded program like North Carolina, which essentially makes the tournament every single year, it's not exactly the most game-changing news.
However, this could be a good sign for teams in transitional periods, such as North Carolina, with new head coach Michael Malone. With the expanded tournament, there is a larger margin for error, and North Carolina will have a better chance of making the tournament during seasons when the roster is young, inconsistent, or during a rebuilding stage like they are now.
ACC Could Send More Teams
Not to mention, the extra teams could affect how many bids the ACC would land. With additional bids from the conference, North Carolina could benefit from more Quad 1 opportunities and better conference perception, meaning even if they do worse in the conference standings, they would still likely stay in the tournament conversation.
These factors played well for North Carolina in the first few seasons, as the expansion would ease some of the pressure on Malone. Missing the tournament at North Carolina is viewed as a major disappointment and not up to the program's standards at all, but with 76 teams, a blue-blooded program like North Carolina may get favorable treatment simply because it is as prestigious as it is.
North Carolina's Standards
On the flip side, this change shouldn't really affect North Carolina at all. At a program like North Carolina, simply making the tournament is never going to be the standard, and the expectation is far greater than that. So while the expansion may help avoid missing the tournament, it also makes tournament appearances less prestigious and raises expectations to advance even further.
This expansion lowers the risk of bad seasons and spiraling out of control while Michael Malone and the Carolina staff rebuild the roster and the program's identity. But let's hope this change doesn't really affect Carolina basketball and its standards.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.