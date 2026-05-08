How NCAA Tournament Expansion Could Impact North Carolina

College sports never stop changing. The NCAA just approved expanding the men's tournament to 76 teams, the first time it has expanded since 2011.

Tim Sands, the chair of the Division I Board of Directors and the president of Virginia Tech, said this when asked about the tournament expansion:

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; A general overall view of the March Madness logo on the video board during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Expanding the Division I men's and women's basketball championships is the right decision for the student-athletes and programs that will now have access to the greatest events in college sports,"

For some programs, this may be exciting, but for a blue-blooded program like North Carolina, which essentially makes the tournament every single year, it's not exactly the most game-changing news.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, this could be a good sign for teams in transitional periods, such as North Carolina, with new head coach Michael Malone. With the expanded tournament, there is a larger margin for error, and North Carolina will have a better chance of making the tournament during seasons when the roster is young, inconsistent, or during a rebuilding stage like they are now.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ACC Could Send More Teams

Not to mention, the extra teams could affect how many bids the ACC would land. With additional bids from the conference, North Carolina could benefit from more Quad 1 opportunities and better conference perception, meaning even if they do worse in the conference standings, they would still likely stay in the tournament conversation.

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Ramses holds onto the ESPN Camp Week ball during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

These factors played well for North Carolina in the first few seasons, as the expansion would ease some of the pressure on Malone. Missing the tournament at North Carolina is viewed as a major disappointment and not up to the program's standards at all, but with 76 teams, a blue-blooded program like North Carolina may get favorable treatment simply because it is as prestigious as it is.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

North Carolina's Standards

On the flip side, this change shouldn't really affect North Carolina at all. At a program like North Carolina, simply making the tournament is never going to be the standard, and the expectation is far greater than that. So while the expansion may help avoid missing the tournament, it also makes tournament appearances less prestigious and raises expectations to advance even further.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This expansion lowers the risk of bad seasons and spiraling out of control while Michael Malone and the Carolina staff rebuild the roster and the program's identity. But let's hope this change doesn't really affect Carolina basketball and its standards.