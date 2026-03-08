Tyrese Maxey Leaves Latest 76ers Loss With Hand Injury

Things can’t possibly get worse for the 76ers. On a night in which rookie V.J. Edgecombe was out with a back injury and center Joel Embiid remained sidelined with an oblique injury. Philadelphia may have lost its star point guard to a hand injury.

Maxey collided with teammate Adem Bona in the final minute of a 125–116 loss to the Hawks on Saturday night. Maxey and Bona were both going for a loose ball when they ran into each other. Bona went down grabbing his knee while Maxey grabbed his right hand.

Maxey walked off the court with his hand tucked in his jersey and headed for the locker room. After the game, coach Nick Nurse said that he was getting x-rays, but the 76ers’ star was later seen talking in the locker room without anything on his hand. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, there was nothing conclusive in Saturday night’s scans, and Maxey will receive additional testing tomorrow.

Tyrese Maxey appeared to injure his hand at the end of Sixers-Hawks. pic.twitter.com/cBS7fbmc2n — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 8, 2026

Maxey had 31 points, five assists and four steals in the loss as the 76ers dropped to 34-29 on the season.

The Sixers currently hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are already without Paul George, who was suspended for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy. George can return at the end of March. As for Embiid, he's been in and out of lineup all season. He played in two straight wins towards the end of February but is now out with an oblique injury. He'll be reevaluated next week.

Entering Saturday night's game, Maxey had played 60 games this season while George and Embiid had combined to play the same number.

Maxey is having the best season of his career this year. He is averaging 28.9 points per game, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks. Those are all career highs. He was also named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

