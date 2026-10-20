NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks (Vikings Over Colts, Jets in AFC East Duel Highlight Top Predictions)

Another week, another bloodbath for Survivor Pools.

It seems like every week a big favorite is being upset, and Week 6 had two of them as the Los Angeles Rams (12.5-point favorites) lost outright at home to the Arizona Cardinals while the Indianapolis Colts (seven-point favorites) lost an AFC South battle with the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

So, if you’re still alive in Survivor heading into Week 7, you deserve a ton of credit.

The SI Betting team was banged up in Week 6, as managing editor Peter Dewey came up short with his Colts pick. On the bright side, those of our readers that tailed senior editor Iain MacMlllam, the New England Patriots improved to 19-2 in their last 21 home games against the New York Jets with a victory on Sunday.

The Patriots have won three games in a row and are suddenly back in the mix to earn the top seed in the AFC this season.

Week 7 doesn’t feature a ton of obvious Survivor spots, as the Houston Texans (9.5-point favorites against the New York Giants), Minnesota Vikings (5.5-point favorites against the Colts) and Rams (5.5-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders) are the three teams favored by the most on Sunday.

So, Survivor players are going to have to at least consider a closer game to keep themselves alive.

Here’s a quick recap of the Week 6 picks before we share our Week 7 selections.

NFL Week 6 Survivor Picks Recap

Peter Dewey: Indianapolis Colts (L)

Iain MacMillan: New England Patriots (W)

It wasn’t a perfect week in these picks, but as always we’ll allow Dewey to “buy back in” so we can share differing perspectives each week in these picks. Week 7 may be the toughest week of the season, as some quality teams (Buffalo, Jacksonville mainly) are on the bye. Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers also won’t play in Week 7.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks

New York Jets

Geno Smith and the New York Jets are off to a 2-4 start, but they’ve been competent so far this season. Not only are the Jets 4-1-1 against the spread, but they rank sixth in the NFL in opponent yards per play and are 10th in EPA/Play on defense.

The offense isn’t nearly as good (19th in EPA/Play, 22nd in yards per play), but the Jets have a very favorable matchup against a winless Miami Dolphins team – at home – in Week 7.

Miami is coming off a bye, but it has just one game all season where it’s scored more than 13 points. The Dolphins rank 28th in EPA/Play, 27th in success rate and 22nd in yards per play allowed through five games this season.

While I don’t believe either one of these squads is a playoff team, the Jets have a much higher floor with Geno Smith under center. New York has also hung around with playoff contenders like Green Bay, Detroit and New England while beating a 4-2 Cleveland team in Week 5.

I have no faith in this Miami team, which seems destined for a top-three pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Miami had a backdoor cover against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, but it has relied on garbage time to get back into games that never were really close to begin with.

With De’Von Achane out for the season, Malik Willis doesn’t have enough help to really get this offense going, and now he has to take on a Jets unit that has been one of the better ones in the NFL.

Since the Texans are the only big favorite on the board this week – and they're just 2-4 themselves in 2026 – I don’t mind taking a shot on the Jets. I can’t imagine another spot (outside of their road game vs. Miami) where I’d really feel comfortable taking them in Survivor. – Peter Dewey

Minnesota Vikings

Despite the Minnesota Vikings being undefeated so far this season, this might be the last week I'd feel confident taking them.

They're fresh off a bye week and have arguably the best defense in the NFL.

That very same defense is going to be able to put Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts' offense in a blender. It's clear by now that the key to beating the Colts is stopping Jonathan Taylor, and the Vikings rank in the top three in virtually every single run defense stat.

Kyler Murray should be able to produce enough offense to let his defense lead them to a win in this interconference duel. – Iain MacMillan

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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