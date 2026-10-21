Patriots vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 (Bet on Drake Maye)

Thursday Night Football in Week 7 has a sky-high total (50.5) between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, two teams with great young quarterbacks and Super Bowl aspirations in the 2026 season.

So, it’s only right that we bet on some props in this standalone game!

These offenses have a ton of talent, starting at the quarterback position with Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams had 305 passing yards in his return from a hamstring injury in Week 6, and the Chicago offense has scored 90 points in the two games that he’s started and finished this season.

He’ll take on the No. 3 overall pick from that 2024 draft in Drake Maye, who was the runner-up to win MVP last season. After a really slow start to the 2026 campaign, Maye has thrown 10 scores over the last three weeks and has New England up to ninth in the NFL in yards per play.

These two passers aren’t the only players to consider betting on in Week 7, as playmakers like D’Andre Swift, A.J. Brown, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and many more should all have important roles on Thursday.

Oddsmakers have set the Bears as three-point favorites at home, but I’d understand if bettors aren’t sold on a side in this one with New England on a three-game winning streak. So, I’ve combed through the player prop market to narrow down the best angles to bet with two impressive offenses in action.

Let’s dive into my three favorite player props for this primetime game, including a pick for Maye as he looks to build on his MVP case.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luther Burden III OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Drake Maye OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-116)

D’Andre Swift UNDER 61.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Luther Burden III OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Luther Burden III seems to be emerging as the No. 1 receiver for the Bears, catching all eight of his targets for 95 yards in Williams’ return to the lineup in Week 6.

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Burden has over 60 receiving yards in four of his six games this season, including both matchups where Williams started and finished the game (Weeks 1 and 6).

He’s played just 39.0 percent of the snaps for Chicago in Week 6, yet the yong receiver was targeted on eight of the 30 plays that he was out there. Overall, Burden has 43 targets and 31 catches across six games.

He’s worth a look to clear this total for the fifth time this season against a New England defense that is just 16th in EPA/Pass.

Drake Maye OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-116)

Maye started the season in an awful slump, throwing just one score and six picks in his first three games.

Since then, he’s flipped the script, tossing 10 scores (at least three in each game) over the last three weeks, leading New England to wins over Buffalo, Las Vegas and the New York Jets.

Maye is right back in the mix to win the MVP, and I like this matchup against a Chicago defense that has allowed nine passing scores in 2026 and was torched by Bryce Young and Jordan Love already this season.

The Bears have benefitted from some soft scheduling in terms of the quarterbacks they’ve faced, but Love threw for 367 yards against them in Week 5, and Chicago has allowed the 15th-most passing yards in the league.

New England loves to throw the ball, and I think the odds for this prop are pretty favorable considering the fact that Maye threw 31 touchdown passes in 2025.

D’Andre Swift UNDER 61.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

D’Andre Swift has a ton of carries for the Bears this season, handling 94 touches for 398 yards and six scores on the ground, but he hasn’t been super efficient since Week 1.

Swift ran for 124 yards on 18 carries against Carolina in the season opener, yet he has just one other game (Week 3 against Philadelphia) where he’s picked up over 60 rushing yards.

Backup Kyle Monangai (turf toe) has been banged up, but Swift still split time with Roschon Johnson in Week 6 and has played just 56.7 percent of the Bears’ snaps this season.

New England is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry in the 2026 campaign, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Swift came up short of this rushing total again on Thursday. He has averaged less than four yards per carry in two of the last three weeks, putting up 58, 43 and 44 rushing yards during that stretch.

Even if the volume is there for the veteran back, I think he’s a fade candidate in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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