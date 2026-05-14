UNC Safety Room Key to Tar Heels Defensive Success

North Carolina football has many questions to answer this season after a deplorable 2025 campaign that saw headlines for all of the wrong reasons during Bill Belichick's first year as head coach. The Tar Heels finished 4-8 in one of the most disappointing seasons in program history, and now the attention turns to another roster filled with newer, younger players.

Belichick spent time in the transfer portal looking for talent to add to the offense under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. The defense saw losses at all three levels of the field to either the NFL Draft or the portal, making it the unit with the most questions going into the summer. In this upcoming campaign, the stars of this group will have to step up in the critical moments.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025 ahead of the Tar Heels' Week 1 game against TCU. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, it is the safety room that bears the key to the unit's success in 2026. Opportunities have arisen for the expected starters in this group, and how they perform could help shape expectations in a critical second season for Belichick.

Safety Room Has Potential Led by a Veteran With Brightened Chance Ahead

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) react in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's safeties are fairly young, with redshirt senior Coleman Bryson expected to lead the group this upcoming season. The former Pinstripe Bowl MVP for the Minnesota Gophers is expected to get his first shot at being a full-time starter in college football, which can bear some expectations, but if experience has taught him anything in the last four years, he may be fully prepared for the challenges.

Redshirt sophomore Greg Smith, a rotational defender on the backend last season, is also expected to start. At 6-foot-4, 214 pounds, Smith's size and athleticism could pose an advantage for him in the secondary to attack the ball at its highest point, especially if tasked with playing deep zone shells. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Waters and redshirt freshman Javion Butts are expected to back up Bryson and Smith for the 2026 season.

What To Expect From UNC’s Safeties in 2026

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (12) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The stars of the Tar Heels' defense will be placed with much higher expectations than the rest of the group. Whether it is rushing the passer like Melkart Abou Jaoude or making plays in the secondary like Kaleb Cost, someone else has to step up for this defense in the upcoming season. Why not Bryson or Smith?

Expectations should remain steady at safety, as both Bryson and Smith will be making their first starts in college football this season. However, if Bryson's playmaking ability from his freshman season or Smith's flashes from last season suggest anything, it's that this group could be a sneaky X-factor for the Tar Heels' defense.