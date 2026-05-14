UNC Safety Room Key to Tar Heels Defensive Success
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North Carolina football has many questions to answer this season after a deplorable 2025 campaign that saw headlines for all of the wrong reasons during Bill Belichick's first year as head coach. The Tar Heels finished 4-8 in one of the most disappointing seasons in program history, and now the attention turns to another roster filled with newer, younger players.
Belichick spent time in the transfer portal looking for talent to add to the offense under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. The defense saw losses at all three levels of the field to either the NFL Draft or the portal, making it the unit with the most questions going into the summer. In this upcoming campaign, the stars of this group will have to step up in the critical moments.
However, it is the safety room that bears the key to the unit's success in 2026. Opportunities have arisen for the expected starters in this group, and how they perform could help shape expectations in a critical second season for Belichick.
Safety Room Has Potential Led by a Veteran With Brightened Chance Ahead
North Carolina's safeties are fairly young, with redshirt senior Coleman Bryson expected to lead the group this upcoming season. The former Pinstripe Bowl MVP for the Minnesota Gophers is expected to get his first shot at being a full-time starter in college football, which can bear some expectations, but if experience has taught him anything in the last four years, he may be fully prepared for the challenges.
Redshirt sophomore Greg Smith, a rotational defender on the backend last season, is also expected to start. At 6-foot-4, 214 pounds, Smith's size and athleticism could pose an advantage for him in the secondary to attack the ball at its highest point, especially if tasked with playing deep zone shells. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Waters and redshirt freshman Javion Butts are expected to back up Bryson and Smith for the 2026 season.
What To Expect From UNC’s Safeties in 2026
The stars of the Tar Heels' defense will be placed with much higher expectations than the rest of the group. Whether it is rushing the passer like Melkart Abou Jaoude or making plays in the secondary like Kaleb Cost, someone else has to step up for this defense in the upcoming season. Why not Bryson or Smith?
Expectations should remain steady at safety, as both Bryson and Smith will be making their first starts in college football this season. However, if Bryson's playmaking ability from his freshman season or Smith's flashes from last season suggest anything, it's that this group could be a sneaky X-factor for the Tar Heels' defense.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft