Offseason Quotes That Shape UNC 's 2026 Image

The North Carolina Tar Heels' level of success next season is contingent on what has transpired this offseason.

Here are multiple quotes that depict how the Tar Heels will attack the coming months heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Establishing a Culture

Mar 21, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to players during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

For a new head coach, especially one taking over a program that has underachieved for multiple years, the first order of business is recalibrating the culture. Michael Malone highlighted this point in his introductory press conference.

“When I think about the culture we’re going to create here – same culture that we built in Denver,” Malone said. “It doesn’t matter, NBA or college, you can have a strong culture, and that’s going to start with being a work team."

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”

Valued Characteristics and Skill Sets

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Last season's team possessed elite talent, especially in the frontcourt, with defense and effort also evident, but one aspect was lacking that Malone has prioritized in his roster construction strategy.

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

Mar 7, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone added. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”

Identifying Role for Key Player

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Inheriting players is no longer a given with NIL, but the 54-year-old head coach made sure that Jarin Stevenson would be part of the equation in Chapel Hill next season. Stevenson's dad, Jarod, told reporters what Malone has planned for the Alabama transfer in 2026.

“He said he was going to make Jarin [Stevenson] a priority and that he’s expecting a lot out of him, and we all liked what he told us,” Jarod Stevenson said. “[Malone] expects Jarin [Stevenson] to take on that role as someone who can stretch the floor, play good defense, and rebound. He even mentioned Aaron Gordon with the Nuggets - that Jarin [Stevenson] could play a similar type of role.”