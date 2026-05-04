Offseason Quotes That Shape UNC 's 2026 Image
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' level of success next season is contingent on what has transpired this offseason.
Here are multiple quotes that depict how the Tar Heels will attack the coming months heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
Establishing a Culture
For a new head coach, especially one taking over a program that has underachieved for multiple years, the first order of business is recalibrating the culture. Michael Malone highlighted this point in his introductory press conference.
- “When I think about the culture we’re going to create here – same culture that we built in Denver,” Malone said. “It doesn’t matter, NBA or college, you can have a strong culture, and that’s going to start with being a work team."
- “A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”
Valued Characteristics and Skill Sets
Last season's team possessed elite talent, especially in the frontcourt, with defense and effort also evident, but one aspect was lacking that Malone has prioritized in his roster construction strategy.
- “I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."
- “Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone added. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”
Identifying Role for Key Player
Inheriting players is no longer a given with NIL, but the 54-year-old head coach made sure that Jarin Stevenson would be part of the equation in Chapel Hill next season. Stevenson's dad, Jarod, told reporters what Malone has planned for the Alabama transfer in 2026.
- “He said he was going to make Jarin [Stevenson] a priority and that he’s expecting a lot out of him, and we all liked what he told us,” Jarod Stevenson said. “[Malone] expects Jarin [Stevenson] to take on that role as someone who can stretch the floor, play good defense, and rebound. He even mentioned Aaron Gordon with the Nuggets - that Jarin [Stevenson] could play a similar type of role.”
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.