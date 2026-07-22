One Former Top Recruit Ready To Break Out for UNC

As training camp inches closer, the North Carolina Tar Heels are a program looking to change its public perception after a dreadful 2025 season that fell well short of expectations.

Head coach Bill Belichick has a roster that is filled with former top high school recruits, whether from past recruiting classes at North Carolina or transfers from well-regarded programs. Belichick is hoping that, together, he and his staff can properly develop these former standout recruits into the superstars they were projected to be.

A UNC Roster With Potential

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina wide reciever Jordan Shipp and head coach Bill Belichick react during a moment with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A handful of these former top recruits are currently true freshmen, including quarterback Travis Burgess, the Tar Heels' blue-chip prospect this season. Other former 4-star recruits, such as wide receivers Nathan Leacock and Jordan Shipp and offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, were considered some of the best prospects at their position.

There was a time when North Carolina was landing a handful of 5-star recruits under head coach Mack Brown, likely because of the terrific quarterback situation at the time. Times have changed, and so has the program's mentality for a rebuilding roster under Belichick. However, one former top recruit has a chance to break out entering his redshirt junior season.

Top Tight End Recruit Hopes To Emerge Into Star Status

Maurice Clarett sits between Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) and offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas prior to the College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That player is Jelani Thurman, one of the highly praised transfers for the Tar Heels. The former Ohio State Buckeyes tight end has played sparingly over the last couple of seasons, waiting his turn as a former top tight end recruit rated No. 3 overall in the country at his position, according to 247Sports.

This is a player I have raved about for much of the offseason and one of my favorite watches from film reviews this summer. Thurman is a unique talent with great size at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds. There were flashes at Ohio State, especially as a blocker; I loved how he consistently got in position for a backside seal-off, worked down the line of scrimmage on split zone, or reached landmarks at the second level to open up explosive plays on the ground.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His pass-catching profile is untapped, and Thurman must prove to be a reliable receiver in the short and intermediate portions of the field, particularly in the MOF. He has all of the talent to be a superstar at the position, but he isn't the only tight end with a high ceiling in North Carolina's locker room.

Competition Awaits for Thurman

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado State transfer Jaxxon Warren and Texas transfer Jordan Washington will both be vying with Thurman to earn significant playing time this season. All three are gifted players, and some may have to be patient and wait their turn. However, Thurman feels like the tight end who could emerge as the big-time playmaker he was envisioned to be out of high school.

Belichick seems to have found two intriguing tight ends in the portal, offering depth and serious competition throughout training camp. Thurman has a chance to be special, and the breakout campaign could come this season.