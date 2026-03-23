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The One Major Problem Hubert Davis Can't Escape at UNC

As pressure builds in Chapel Hill, one comparison continues to define the conversation.
Kade Nix|
Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hubert Davis is in the hot seat. When you look at the state of Carolina basketball, it’s apparent that the standard isn't being met, and with that, change usually follows. 

Back-to-back first-round exits from the Tar Heels have got people talking, and it’s not solely based on what Carolina is failing to do, but also what their greatest rival is achieving all the while. 

Hubert Davis
Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stephen A. Smith sounded off on First Take recently about the state of North Carolina basketball and where the greatest concerns may lie:

“Here’s what’s inescapable, and I'm sick and tired of people just glossing over this. When you look at North Carolina, you must look at Duke. It’s the best basketball rivalry in college basketball. It’s the best, it’s special.”

Tar Heels
Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“What have we been talking about all year? We’ve been talking about Cameron Boozer, we’ve been talking about Duke, we’ve been talking about [Jon] Scheyer and how exceptional of a coach he is. All we’ve had are questions about Hubert Davis, and it’s primarily due to recruiting.”

Hubert Davis
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“When I look at Hubert Davis the coach, I’m not questioning his acumen with X’s and O’s and his ability to coach the game. I’m saying, that’s not Mike Krzyzewski you’re going against 8 miles down the road - but it damn sure feels that way. Because there is a clear discrepancy between the job that Jon Scheyer is doing and the job that Hubert Davis is doing over the last 3 or 4 years.“

Hubert Davis
Oct 25, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina coach Hubert Davis speaks to the media during the ACC Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With that being said, it’s hard to argue against that. Duke has continually been one of the top recruiting teams in the nation, a place Carolina has failed to reach in the past couple of years. 

When you look at the incoming recruiting class of Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams, that is what Carolina needs, and those are the players that Carolina has to get on a consistent basis. If Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels aren’t going to reach the second weekend, then they have to go out and get the best players on the board, plain and simple. 

Hubert Davis
Dec 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis coaches against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stephen A. Smith is correct in the sentiment that when you think about North Carolina and analyze them, you also must think of Duke. Now, it feels like Carolina is beginning to lose its grip on the rivalry, and that may be the worst of it all. While Scheyer has won three ACC Tournament Championships in four seasons with Duke, Davis is barely hanging on.

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Kade Nix
KADE NIX

Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.