The One Major Problem Hubert Davis Can't Escape at UNC
Hubert Davis is in the hot seat. When you look at the state of Carolina basketball, it’s apparent that the standard isn't being met, and with that, change usually follows.
Back-to-back first-round exits from the Tar Heels have got people talking, and it’s not solely based on what Carolina is failing to do, but also what their greatest rival is achieving all the while.
Stephen A. Smith sounded off on First Take recently about the state of North Carolina basketball and where the greatest concerns may lie:
“Here’s what’s inescapable, and I'm sick and tired of people just glossing over this. When you look at North Carolina, you must look at Duke. It’s the best basketball rivalry in college basketball. It’s the best, it’s special.”
“What have we been talking about all year? We’ve been talking about Cameron Boozer, we’ve been talking about Duke, we’ve been talking about [Jon] Scheyer and how exceptional of a coach he is. All we’ve had are questions about Hubert Davis, and it’s primarily due to recruiting.”
“When I look at Hubert Davis the coach, I’m not questioning his acumen with X’s and O’s and his ability to coach the game. I’m saying, that’s not Mike Krzyzewski you’re going against 8 miles down the road - but it damn sure feels that way. Because there is a clear discrepancy between the job that Jon Scheyer is doing and the job that Hubert Davis is doing over the last 3 or 4 years.“
With that being said, it’s hard to argue against that. Duke has continually been one of the top recruiting teams in the nation, a place Carolina has failed to reach in the past couple of years.
When you look at the incoming recruiting class of Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams, that is what Carolina needs, and those are the players that Carolina has to get on a consistent basis. If Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels aren’t going to reach the second weekend, then they have to go out and get the best players on the board, plain and simple.
Stephen A. Smith is correct in the sentiment that when you think about North Carolina and analyze them, you also must think of Duke. Now, it feels like Carolina is beginning to lose its grip on the rivalry, and that may be the worst of it all. While Scheyer has won three ACC Tournament Championships in four seasons with Duke, Davis is barely hanging on.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.