North Carolina vs. Pitt: Key Matchups to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Acrisure Stadium to face the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers. The Tar Heels are 0-1 in ACC play and are looking to earn not only their first conference victory of the season but also their first ranked victory under the current regime of Bill Belichick.

Belichick has a chance to take a significant step forward as the head coach of North Carolina's football program with a win on Saturday. However, his team must win three key matchups against Pittsburgh. Let's take a closer look.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC Pass Rush vs. Pittsburgh Quarterback Holden Geriner

North Carolina's pass rush is one of the best defensive units in the ACC and is an underrated aspect across the country. Star edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude and defensive tackle Xavier Lewis have been excellent when healthy, and while Jaylen Harvey was questionable on the initial injury report, the former Penn State pass rusher is easily the most explosive player on the Tar Heels' defensive front.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) passes against the Bucknell Bison during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the biggest challenge for Panthers' new starter Holden Geriner, who Belichick praised this week for his "good, quick decisions" as a passer. North Carolina has the defensive front to put Geriner in conflict in the pocket and force him into throws that he wouldn't normally make.

UNC Run Game vs. Pittsburgh Run Defense

University of North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh's run defense has been exceptional this season, currently ranking second in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (55.6), behind the Miami Hurricanes (42.6). This unit consistently fills its gaps, plays with excellent run-fit discipline, and tackles well in space.

The Panthers will face the Tar Heels' run game featuring their top three running backs, Benjamin Hall, Jaylen McGill, and Demon June, especially when they want to change the pace of the offense. North Carolina has struggled at times to create movement at the line of scrimmage to generate quality runs, and establishing the run is central to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's system. If Petrino can do that against this Panthers defense, it opens up the pass game.

UNC Secondary vs. Pittsburgh Wide Receivers

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Carson Kent (86) and Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Man, the Steel City has no shortage of wide receiver talent. The Panthers have a group of pass-catchers who could make life difficult for opposing defenses, such as Cataurus Hicks, Bryce Yates, and Censere Lee. All three are explosive playmakers and have shown they can stress opposing secondaries, but that could change with the loss of Mason Heintschel (torn ACL).

Jaiden Patterson had a much better game against Notre Dame last week at outside cornerback, while safety Greg Smith remains the best defensive back in the room alongside veteran Peyton Waters and, opposite Patterson, Tre Miller. Look for North Carolina and Belichick's experience as an all-time defensive-minded coach to find ways to limit explosive plays and stiffle Geriner's ability in the passing game, on top of added pressure.