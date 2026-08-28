UNC Players Who Didn't Live Up to Expectations This Camp

Can you believe that the North Carolina Tar Heels play a football game on Saturday? Maybe some fans aren't thrilled after last season, but this year is an opportunity for growth under second-year head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick made numerous adjustments to his roster and coaching staff, adding Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator with a slew of transfer portal additions on offense. The Tar Heels are better; the bigger question is by how much.

Bill Belichick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We have seen players from fall camp rise to the occasion, including quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who will make his first start for the Tar Heels after winning a quarterback battle during spring ball and fall camp. However, we have also seen players who didn't take advantage of opportunities.

Miles O'Neill, Quarterback

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) call the play during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starting Billy Edwards makes me nervous for the Tar Heels' passing offense. Having spent some time watching every pass attempt from Miles O'Neill last season, the arm talent is legitimate. He made a strong push for the top spot but ultimately couldn't get it done, as Edwards' experience likely won over the coaching staff.

Is this a massive disappointment? No, though Edwards does have a limited ceiling on the offense in comparison. An opportunity slipped through O'Neill's fingers during camp, but it may not be his last if the Tar Heels' passing game is stagnant.

Nathan Leacock, Wide Receiver

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Nathan Leacock (82) with the ball as Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt (13) defends the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is up there for me as one of the most disappointing players on the roster overall, as Leacock, a former blue-chip high school recruit who began his career with the Tennessee Volunteers, is likely the team's No. 4 wideout heading into the year. He was unable to beat out transfers Mason Humphrey and Trech Kekahuna, and for a talented player like Leacock, that's not the best look.

Leacock will likely earn some opportunities over the fall, but his production may still be under the weather this season. Getting quality production when his chances do come will help him in the long run, especially if he looks to stick around as a potential No. 1 next fall.

Joseph Mupoyi, Edge Rusher

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Ashten Snelsire (18) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Joseph Mupoyi (25) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, not exactly a disappointment, but I'm curious about how the former Penn State pass rusher seemed unable to beat out his former teammate, Jaylen Harvey, and FCS transfer Donovan Hoilette Jr. Like Harvey, he is an explosive pass rusher who can bend the corner and attack relentlessly. However, unlike Harvey, Mupoyi doesn't have adequate play strength to hold up in the run game.

The likelihood that either Harvey or Hoilette will start opposite Melkart Abou Jaoude suggests Mupoyi will be in a rotational rush-specialist role. It is not ideal, but this does give the Tar Heels' defense an effective pass rush overall.