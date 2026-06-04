Ranking UNC Basketball’s Five Toughest ACC Games In 2026-27
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The ACC this season will be no cakewalk for the Tar Heels. As North Carolina heads through a developmental and transitional period within the program, there's no worse time for the ACC to be as tough as it’s slated to be this upcoming season.
Many teams have loaded up with talent through the portal and in their respective recruiting classes, and while North Carolina has made great strides in those areas, so have its peers.
Here are the five toughest games the Tar Heels will likely have circled on their calendar come basketball season. For the sake of variety, we’ll only include one of the Duke and Louisville series.
No. 5 - NC State
NC State has sneakily put together an impressive portal class. Headlined by guys such as Christian Hammond, Kyle Evans, and Preston Edmead, the Wolfpack could contend in the ACC if things go their way.
That said, their roster is still not as strong as others', and with so few returning players and the absence of a “superstar,” it’s hard to make a case for putting them any higher.
The Tar Heels will also get the privilege of playing NC State in Chapel Hill, a factor that only decreases State’s chances of appearing scary.
No. 4 - Miami
Another game the Tar Heels get at home is Miami. In Jai Lucas’s second year with the team, Miami could really make a splash in the ACC. They have some key returning players who will be matched up with a strong portal class to really contend with some of the bigger names in the conference.
No. 3 - Virginia
Virginia is the hardest of the home games dealt to Chapel Hill aside from the two series games in Louisville and Duke. Virginia is returning most of their key players and has built a pretty solid roster that can really contend for an ACC title.
As we saw last year, when Virginia gets hot, they can be a very scary team.
No. 2 - Louisville
Louisville earns the award for the most improved roster through the offseason. From portal additions to recruiting classes, Louisville may have had the best offseason in the country.
They filled all their roster holes and replaced outgoing talent. Pair that with a competent coach, and Louisville is not a team you want to play twice if you’re North Carolina.
No. 1 - Duke
Of course, the hardest game on the schedule will once again be the Blue Devils. The better question is, when will it NOT be the Blue Devils? Duke has reloaded their roster to be one of the deepest and best in the country, and they’ll be a hard team to compete with when the time comes.
As it stands, it’s really their conference to lose. Of course, this doesn’t mean they're unbeatable, and if anyone can go into Cameron Indoor Stadium and take down Duke, it’s certainly North Carolina.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.