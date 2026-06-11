UNC’s Scott Forbes Explains Lesson Learned From Prior Defeats

The North Carolina Tar Heels are moving on to the College World Series, and it couldn’t have been done without exercising some past demons along the way.

The Tar Heels rallied in the decisive Game 3 against USC for a 4-3 walk-off win, despite trailing by two going into the bottom of the eighth inning. UNC cruised its way through the Chapel Hill Regional, but was put to the test by USC in the Super Regional. Nonetheless, UNC is moving on and will be taking part in its 13th College World Series in program history.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes celebrates a win against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

They’ll face off with Ole Miss later this week in Omaha to start the College World Series as their quest for a national title continues. It’s certainly a change of pace from last season, which ended in a much more disappointing fashion compared to this year.

UNC Last Year

Last season, UNC was knocked out in the Super Regionals at the hands of Arizona. They jumped out to a quick 1-0 series lead after an emphatic 18-2 victory, but were unable to keep the pressure on, dropping the next two games, and ending their season before getting a chance to play in Omaha.

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Arizona celebrates a win during the ninth inning of the Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As evidenced by this year, the Tar Heels learned a lot from that experience. Heading into the College World Series, manager Scott Forbes talked about what he and his team learned from that painful experience just one season ago.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) reacts during the eighth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Forbes’ Thoughts

“Failure is the best teacher,” Forbes said. “I’ve learned as a coach to not let it take a loss to be focused on what I need to be focused on. But, you know, it can set you up for greater things. I remember Tony Bennett talking about it with Virginia. I’m a big fan of Tony Bennett. I have his pillars up in here, stole them straight from him."

"But he said that was a first-round loss, they won the National Championship the next year and it just set you up for that because you can handle in-game adversity, you can handle punches, you can handle a first loss like that. You figure if you get there enough, you can knock that door down. And that’s what these guys did.”

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After fighting tooth and nail just to get to Omaha, the Tar Heels will look to get the job done throughout the College World Series as they seek out their first National Championship in program history.