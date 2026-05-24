North Carolina Won’t Take Part in Highly Anticipated Rivalry

The North Carolina Tar Heels won’t be taking part in a significant in-state rivalry matchup set to take place in the near future.

Earlier this week, the Tar Heels announced that they have cancelled their home-and-home with South Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 season, robbing fans of both programs the chance to see their respective teams match up.

Last Matchup Between Two Teams

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

The two teams last met on Sept. 2, 2023. That day, the Tar Heels came out on top with a 31-17 victory thanks to Drake Maye’s two touchdowns through the air, and Omarion Hampton’s pair of rushing touchdowns. The Tar Heels have won 35 of the 59 all-time matchups between the two teams in their history.

The rivalry was first set up all the way back in May of 2021. The Tar Heels were set to visit South Carolina early in the 2028 season, with the Gamecocks returning the favor the following season. Now, the in-state power conference rivalry won’t take place at all.

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

It should be noted that both the SEC and the ACC have opted to switch to nine-game conference schedules — which starts in the 2026 season. Additionally, the ACC is requiring its teams to play at least 10 games against Power Four schools per season.

UNC Undergoing Changes

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The move comes amidst a lot of shakeup for North Carolina over the past 12 months. They just wrapped up the first season under new head coach Bill Belichick — yes, the 6-time Super Bowl winning head coach of the New England Patriots — and it didn’t go quite as planned.

The Tar Heels managed a poor 4-8 record, and this offseason has seen a lot of roster turnover in the transfer portal cycle. Losing over 30 players from last season’s roster and adding over 20 new faces, the Tar Heels’ roster will look significantly different than last season at almost every position of importance.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

UNC will certainly be up to the task next season, and the pressure will be mounting on them to turn things around soon. Additionally, much of the focus during last season quickly strayed away from the Tar Heels’ performance on the field, and more about Belichick’s off-the-field antics, such as his publicized relationship status, and his snubbing from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In year two under Belichick, North Carolina is hopeful to have fewer distractions and get back on a winning track in the 2026 season and beyond.