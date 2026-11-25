North Carolina landed one of the best players in the country on Monday, and not only that: CJ Rosser becomes one of the highest-rated recruits ever to commit to North Carolina.

The more you look at CJ Rosser's game, the easier it is to understand why Michael Malone pushed so hard for him. It is important to note, however, that former head coach Hubert Davis laid the foundation for the CJ Rosser commitment, and so, as much love as Malone has gotten for closing the deal, and rightfully so, Davis deserves his flowers as well.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Rosser is a five-star prospect, as well as the number one power forward and number two overall player in the entire 2027 class. However, watching his game, it's easy to understand why there is a very real argument for him to be the best player in the class.

Versatile Scorer

CJ “BABY KD” Rosser vs Fear of God tonight:



43 PTS

6 REB

5 3PM

63 FG% pic.twitter.com/Ex0fE6SOPQ — Overtime (@overtime) November 21, 2026

CJ Rosser has gotten very generous comparisons to NBA superstar Kevin Durant early on, even being nicknamed "Baby KD" by some. Rosser isn't a traditional power forward and doesn't play with his back to the basket, nor does he live in the paint. Rosser has the athleticism to do just about everything, as he can work down low and feels more than comfortable taking shots in the mid-range and around the three-point line.

His game off the dribble is impressive as well. Rosser's handles are impressive for his size, and he profiles as a strong downhill scorer who can challenge defenses in dribble-handoff situations. ESPN's Paul Biancardi has compared the five-star to NBA forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Brandon Ingram.

He Shows Up on the Biggest Stages

NEWS: 5⭐️ CJ Rosser has committed to North Carolina, source told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-10 forward is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2027 class, per Rivals. https://t.co/P7InYYkuxk pic.twitter.com/HTZ1j9vgDP — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 23, 2026

Rosser has also played well against elite competition. When suited up for Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup, he averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over 7 games while shooting 61% from the field and 37% from three. He was a major contributor to the USA's gold medal and led the team with 23 points in the final against Serbia.

He also produced this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. Rosser averaged 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, showing his production on both ends of the court.

High Ceiling

What makes Rosser special is that he can be extremely valuable on both ends. His length and size make him a threat as both a rim defender and a player active in passing lanes. When you combine that ability with his athleticism, it certainly grabs the attention of NBA scouts.

Perhaps the scariest part for opposing teams in the future is that Rosser still has room to grow. If he can develop into a serious catch-and-shoot threat that becomes a consistent part of his game in Chapel Hill, he could be a nightmare matchup for many opposing defenses.