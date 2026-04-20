The Patriots Still Shouldn’t Operate As If A.J. Brown Is Theirs

The latest on A.J. Brown is nothing new, really.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Eagles remain open to trading the star wide receiver, the Patriots remain “at the clear forefront” to land him and a deal remains on track to happen on or after June 1 . The move would give New England its de facto top target on an offense led by 2025 MVP runner-up Drake Maye, while simultaneously ridding Philadelphia of a player in Brown who’s made it clear that he is unhappy with his role in the City of Brotherly Love.

While this is likely welcome news for the Patriots as they begin their voluntary offseason program Monday, they should be careful not to operate as if Brown is already theirs.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has remained close with A.J. Brown since his trade out of Tennessee. | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Images

New England enters the ’26 NFL draft equipped with 11 picks —including the No. 31 selection in the first round—and a need to not only keep Maye upright in the pocket, but also upgrade his weaponry as he enters his third NFL campaign. While they’ve addressed the position by signing former Packers wideout Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal, they also released Stefon Diggs—their leading receiver last season—at the start of the new league year, two moves that could be argued as a one-for-one swap when you pin experience versus potential. The rest of their room, meanwhile, is much of the same, with Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams slated to return.

On the flipside, the Eagles seem to have already prepared for life without Brown in 2026. They’ve signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, traded for Dontayvion Wicks from Green Bay, extended Jalen Hurts’s favorite red zone target in tight end Dallas Goedert, and still have team captain DeVonta Smith leading the wide receiver room.

As Schefter pointed out, “another team could always emerge [in trade talks for Brown], and there’s a lot of time between now and June 1,” and handshake agreements in the NFL are far from binding—take this offseason’s Maxx Crosby trade debacle as a recent example. With that in mind, and considering the shape that each team is now in, who’s to say that the leverage has shifted back into Philadelphia’s favor since last month? The Rams were reportedly in the mix for Brown before talks broke off —so what’s stopping them from re-engaging, especially if his asking price begins to come down?

Howie Roseman is considered one of the best (if not the best) general managers in the league for good reason. He knows when to pounce and when to hold back, and has seldom been on the wrong end of a deal since re-taking over the Eagles’ front office in 2016. The Patriots should keep all options open heading into the draft this week, and act as if Brown would be an addition to a room that still needs work, rather than a sure thing.

And as far as negotiations with Roseman go? Two words: Tread lightly.

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