Assessing Where UNC Football's Roster Stands During Bye Week

For the second time this season, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be on a bye week.

With the team off in Week 4 , let's take a look at the roster and assess each position group during the Tar Heels' off week.

Quarterback

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks down field for an open receiver in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's quarterback situation has been one of the most discussed topics this week, as Billy Edwards Jr. was the reason for the loss to Clemson in Week 3.

Edwards Jr. has been up and down through the first few games of the season, but because the Tar Heels started 2-0, those issues were dismissed. However, those concerns emerged and were glaringly apparent. The Wisconsin transfer is competent on script, but once defenses adjust, Edwards Jr.'s effectiveness and production crumble. This is the lowest Edwards Jr.'s stock has been since arriving at North Carolina, and unfortunately, it can continue to sink.

Running Back

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball down the field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backfield has driven the offense in the first three games. North Carolina deploys a three-headed backfield, with Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill all averaging at least 4.6 yards per carry. Hall and McGill average more than six yards per attempt.

Hall has established himself as the clear RB1, rushing for 215 yards on 33 carries, while compiling four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns across the first three games of the season. Meanwhile, June has been an elite change-of-pace and goal-line running back, compiling four touchdowns so far this season. McGill has also carved out a steady role for himself. All in all, this is a well-rounded group that gives offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino versatility and flexibility.

Pass Catchers

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) carries the ball in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's passing attack has largely centered on Jelani Thurman and Jordan Shipp. Through three games, the former Ohio State tight end has recorded 11 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Shipp has accumulated 13 receptions for 164 yards. Other than those two, the Tar Heels' pass-catching options leave much to be desired.

Much of that stems from Edwards Jr.'s inability to deliver accurate passes. CJ Sadler is the team's third-leading receiver, with four receptions for 73 yards, and he's only appeared in two games. Again, these weapons don't deserve the lion's share of blame, as Edwards Jr. has been underwhelming, to say the least.

Offensive Line

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) celebrates after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't have to go too much in depth here, as the protection up front has been stellar so far in 2026. Edwards Jr. has been sacked seven times this season, but most of those are on the sixth-year quarterback holding onto the ball too long and failing to go through his reads effectively.

Regarding the run game, this unit deserves the majority of the credit, opening up wide lanes for these running backs to explode through. Acquiring Andrew Threatt and Shaq McRoy in the transfer portal has paid dividends.

Defensive Line

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on the Tar Heels' activity in the transfer portal, winning in the trenches was one of the front office’s priorities this offseason. In addition to strengthening the offensive line, North Carolina fortified the defensive line with a handful of under-the-radar acquisitions, including Jaylen Harvey, who has stepped up in Melkart Abou Jaoude's absence.

However, Xavier Lewis' emergence has significantly boosted this defensive line’s dominance, as he's compiled 17 total tackles (12 solo) and six sacks, recording two sacks in each game. It's been a small sample size, but North Carolina's pass rush has been elite, and that's been without Abou Jaoude, who has missed the last two games.

Linebackers

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) runs on the field against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Seelmann and Derek McDonald have been as advertised since arriving in Chapel Hill this offseason via the transfer portal. The former Richmond linebacker has recorded 20 total tackles (14 solo), while McDonald leads the team with 24 total tackles (10 solo).

The Tar Heels essentially lost their entire linebacker room from last season, with Khmori House as the most significant subtraction in that department. It goes without saying that North Carolina's brass did an exceptional job of refurbishing that area of the defense with these two players.

Secondary

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) celebrates after an interception against Clemson Tigers iduring the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's pass defense left much to be desired against Clemson last weekend, allowing multiple explosive plays to Bryant Wecso Jr., who caught five passes for 77 yards. That said, the Tar Heels have had consistent contributions from multiple players.

Those individuals are safety Greg Smith and Kaleb Cost. In addition to recording 16 total tackles (9 solo), Smith has been an opportunistic defender, with two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Cost has been one of North Carolina's most consistent defenders this season, compiling 13 total tackles (10 solo) and one pass defended. This secondary has plenty of room to grow, but there are reasons to believe that this unit will develop throughout the season.