Why UNC's Wilson Isn't a Fan of NBA Comparison

Caleb Wilson is one of the best overall players in this year’s draft, which has led some to compare him to NBA Hall of Famers.

The 6-foot-10 forward was excellent in his freshman season with the Tar Heels, leading them in nearly every statistical category, and earning All-American and All-ACC honors despite being a rookie. Wilson firmly established himself as one of the top players in the country last season and one of the best one-and-done players in recent memory.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks during warm ups before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Wilson’s combination of athleticism and skill, despite standing at 6-foot-10, is what has many scouts excited about his potential. He is one of the top overall athletes in the draft, and now that he has been drafted into the league, Wilson will have the chance to showcase his skillset on the biggest stage possible.

Wilson Compared to Hall Of Famer

He has earned comparisons to some notable Hall of Fame-level talents over the course of the offseason. One comparison in particular has picked up some steam: Kevin Garnett. Like Wilson, Garnett was a tall, lanky power forward who had a versatile offensive game, with generational defensive capabilities.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Obviously, comparing Wilson to a 15-time NBA All-Star who won MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year awards, and NBA Championships feels like a bit of a reach, especially considering that Wilson hasn’t even stepped foot on an NBA court yet.

Wilson was asked about this comparison in a recent ESPN interview , where he revealed that he isn’t a big fan of the comparison to Garnett.

Wilson’s Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) attempts a dunk during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“I think we’re kind of different,” Wilson said. “I also don’t like to be compared to Hall of Famers, I feel like that’s disrespectful to them. If I was a Hall of Famer and I won championships, I don’t know if I’d be okay with someone calling a guy who hasn’t proven anything to me, or similar to me. But, I feel like we do have similarities. KG was just a dog. I feel like we have a similar mentality and approach towards the game. I think we have similarities and differences.”

Wilson will now look to live up to the expectations placed on him in the NBA. Many believe he has the talent to be the best player from the 2026 class, and if his college performance is any indication, Wilson should have an immediate impact in the NBA and will be in the running for Rookie of the Year by the end of his rookie campaign.