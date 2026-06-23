UNC's Wilson Earns Strong Praise With NBA Draft Nearing

Caleb Wilson will finally hear his name called by an NBA team at this week’s NBA Draft, and he remains one of the most exciting players in what is a loaded draft class.

Wilson paced the North Carolina Tar Heels in nearly every statistical category last season despite being merely a freshman. He would go on to earn All-ACC and All-American honors, and his No. 8 jersey will soon hang from the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center after one of the better one-and-done seasons in all of college basketball history.

How UNC Did Without Wilson

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His season was cut short due to a wrist/thumb injury suffered in February, but by then it had already become increasingly clear that Wilson was one of the most talented players in the entire 2026 NBA Draft class. He was one of the best players in the ACC and the entire country. The Tar Heels lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament without him.

Wilson’s ability to wreak havoc on both ends of the floor as a primary scorer and ultra-explosive defender who can guard all five positions on the floor is what has made scouts fall in love with his game. Wilson has a rare combination of size and skill, using his 6-foot-10 frame and freakish athleticism to overpower opponents on both ends.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson also still has plenty of room to grow in other areas, such as his three-point shooting and his playmaking. If he can hone in on these skills and develop them further, Wilson has the potential to be the very best player from this year’s draft class.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas is one of those who is very high on Wilson’s potential. He ranked the former Duke star as the best overall athlete in this year’s draft class.

Bilas’ Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“Wilson is a ridiculous athlete who drops jaws on the floor with his talents. He has a 7-0 wingspan and a 39.5-inch vertical, and does things with quick bounce. Peterson, Dybantsa, Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr., and Baylor's Cameron Carr are all super-dynamic athletes, but Wilson seems to have another step on his ladder when the ball is tipped,” Bilas said.

Wilson will now look to live up to the lofty expectations placed on him after a stellar season at UNC. Many are expecting Wilson to be one of the best players in the class, and he certainly has the ability to live up to the hype early on.