UNC Women’s Hoops Sign Four-Star to 2026-27 Roster
North Carolina adds another Tar Heel for the 2026-2027 roster: insert Noella Bofia. Bofia scored 17 points and nine rebounds, along with three steals, while playing for Xavier College Preparatory last season. The 6-foot-4 forward will play with (assuming everyone stays for another year) Nyla Harris, Ciera Toomey, and Blanca Thomas in the frontcourt. Head coach Courtney Banghart is on a mission.
Banghart has had her fair share of talent in the frontcourt, like Alyssa Ustby and Maria Gakdeng, who were just suiting up in Carolina blue last year. And the addition of Bofia is an extension of Banghart's mission toward building continuity in those positions.
UNC's head coach made a statement about Bofia, in addition to the news of officially signing the forward.
“In Noelle, we are adding impactful length and athleticism to our front court,” said Banghart. “An elite rebounder and shot blocker, Noelle will add immense value to our interior.”
Through four games so far, Toomey is averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, and one assist, while shooting 60 percent from the field. She has also converted 45 percent from the three-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line. And despite being in a new situation that needs her to be more physical, the Dunmore, Pennsylvania, native has performed well.
Toomey's running mate, Nyla Harris, is scoring 10 points per game and bringing down six rebounds. The Louisville transfer is shooting 53 percent from the field and making 80 percent of her attempts from the charity stripe thus far.
Banghart Is Building, but the 2025-2026 Season Is Underway
While the future is looking bright for the women's basketball program, the present moment is them competing throughout the 2025-2026 season. And its loss against No. 3-ranked UCLA showed ways it needs to improve moving forward, especially when ACC play rolls around.
The Tar Heels are guard-heavy and have struggled with turnovers and being able to score easy points at the free-throw line.
UNC is averaging 12 turnovers per game and is making 64 percent of its attempts at the charity stripe. Senior Indya Nivar is leading the team in points, followed by Toomey and Harris, and then freshman Nyla Brooks is near 10 points per game despite coming off the bench. UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo is scoring nine points on average.
North Carolina is building, but should not go without notice that it is in the midst of year number seven under Banghart as head coach.
