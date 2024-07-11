Hubert Davis Makes Appearance for Prime UNC Basketball Targets
UNC basketball's Hubert Davis was at the Rock Hill Sports Center in South Carolina bright and early on Thursday to watch Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star guard Braylon Mullins and Great Crossing High School (Ky.) center Malachi Moreno. The pair of 2025 Tar Heel targets helped power their Indiana Elite squad to an 88-72 win over Team One of Us as part of the ongoing Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship.
According to Indiana recruiting insider Trevor Andershock, Davis was among a deep crowd of head coaches for the contest, including Purdue's Matt Painter, Kentucky's Mark Pope, Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry, and Louisville's Pat Kelsey.
Braylon Mullins, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound athletic sharpshooter who ranks No. 74 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, starred to the tune of 22 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-9 beyond the arc across his 26 minutes on the floor.
Malachi Moreno, a 7-foot, 230-pound versatile big man now on the verge of five-star status with his No. 26 composite ranking in the class, chipped in five points, five boards, one dime, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes of action.
Mullins and Moreno each landed on the UNC basketball wishlist in late May.
And the Tar Heels have already made strides in both recruitments. Mullins has locked in an official visit with UNC beginning Sept. 14. Meanwhile, Moreno recently trimmed his list of suitors to a top eight: UNC, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, and Louisville.