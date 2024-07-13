Recent UNC Basketball Alum Draws Starting Nod Over NC State Star
In February, Pete Nance earned a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But 2022-23 UNC basketball starting forward totaled only eight appearances for the Cavs in the regular season and became a free agent this summer.
Now, the 24-year-old is looking to prove he deserves another contract in the league by showcasing his abilities as a member of Cleveland's NBA 2K25 Summer League roster in Las Vegas.
And in their first outing on Friday afternoon, the 6-foot-11 stretch-four produced a quality stat line after drawing a starting nod over his one-year college rival in NC State's 2024 Final Four-run miracle worker, DJ Burns, who signed a Summer League contract with the Cavaliers after going undrafted two weeks ago.
Nance, who arrived in Chapel Hill for the 2022-23 UNC basketball campaign following four seasons at Northwestern and went undrafted last summer, came up only a few points and rebounds shy of a double-double in only 19 minutes of action, albeit in the team's lackluster 106-79 loss to the Orlando Magic.
He finished with eight points, seven boards, one assist, and two steals, shooting 3-for-7 from the field and 2-for-5 beyond the arc.
As for the 23-year-old Burns, he saw 12 minutes in backing up Nance, tallying four points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Pete Nance, DJ Burns, and the Cavaliers will try to get in the win column when they battle the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday (NBA TV).