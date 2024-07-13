Sharpshooting UNC Basketball Target Teases Significant List Cut
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have been active in their pursuit of Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) rising senior Braylon Mullins ever since extending an offer to the stock-soaring guard almost two months ago.
Tar Heel recruiters have routinely shown up to watch him in grassroots action, including Davis' Thursday morning presence at the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship in Rock Hill, S.C., where Mullins has been torching nets for his Indiana Elite squad this week.
Moreover, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star, one of 16 prospects on Davis' wishlist in the 2025 cycle, has already locked in an official visit to UNC for the second weekend of September.
With all of the above in mind, it feels safe to assume the UNC basketball staff is in no danger of getting eliminated from the race anytime soon.
On that note, the athletically gifted Mullins, up 30 spots since early June to No. 74 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is planning to cut roughly two-thirds of the more than 30 suitors currently comprising his offer sheet. While at the 3SSB showcase, which wraps up this weekend, he implied to League Ready that a list drop could come as soon as his return home to Indiana.
"I'm dropping a top nine, top 10, after Rock Hill, so that'll be exciting for me," Mullins said. "But I have eight officials set up right now. We'll see how that goes. I just need to see some places in person."