What We Learned: Three Observations From UNC’s Wake Forest Loss
After facing two of the ACC’s weakest teams, North Carolina received a reality check against one of the conference’s better squads, falling to Wake Forest 28-12.
Despite having one of the ACC’s lowest-ranked offenses, Wake Forest outgained the Tar Heels 414-257. The offense struggled, but defensive lapses—often forced by offensive mistakes—kept UNC’s defense on the field for much of the game. While changes are needed on offense, they seem unlikely to come.
Here are the biggest takeaways from Saturday night’s loss.
Wake’s Opening Touchdown Defines UNC’s Entire Season
Wake Forest got on the board first in this game, and it was something you are more likely to see in a comedy movie.
Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford took off on a designed quarterback keeper but lost control of the football when he was tackled. Although North Carolina had a chance to recover the fumble twice, the Tar Heels were unable to secure it.
Instead, Wake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez alertly picked up the loose ball and raced 50 yards for a touchdown, giving the Demon Deacons an early advantage on a wild and memorable play.
On the previous two plays, Khmori House missed a routine tackle for loss in the backfield on third down, allowing North Carolina to convert for a first down. He then failed to finish a sack, which set up a near-big play through the air. The pass was nearly hauled in for significant yardage, but the receiver ultimately dropped the ball.
The play also drew plenty of reactions from both media members and fans alike.
Lack of Killer Instinct
Just as it had been all season, North Carolina could not finish what it started, failing to put points on the board when it mattered most. The Tar Heels went 1-for-3 in red zone opportunities and had five drives that ended at the Wake Forest 30-yard line or closer, but did not score a single touchdown.
It also didn’t help that the Tar Heels had two field goals blocked during the game. With a 21-12 score for much of the fourth quarter, North Carolina could have trailed by only three points instead of nine. Third-down struggles surfaced again, as Carolina converted just four of its 14 third-down attempts.
Two Questionable Decisions by the Coaching Staff
Few coaching staffs have faced more scrutiny than the group led by Bill Belichick at North Carolina. The criticism—including numerous articles on this site—has often been justified.
Bill Belichick has been criticized for how the program has been run, and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens has been the punching bag for many UNC fans. The one saving grace is Belichick's son, Steve, who has done a great job as the defensive playcaller.
This game was no different, as there were two very boneheaded coaching decisions that were made by the staff.
The first questionable decision came in the red zone, when North Carolina attempted a failed double pass on second-and-11 with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half. The play proved costly, as it was unnecessary in that situation and left the team facing third and long. The mistake was compounded two plays later, when Rece Verhoff’s field goal attempt was blocked.
On the following possession, an illegal shift penalty was called on Wake Forest, which would have pushed the Demon Deacons back to the 18-yard line. However, Belichick declined the penalty, and on the next play, Demond Claiborne scored on a 12-yard touchdown run, allowing Wake to go up 14-3 with under two minutes to go.
