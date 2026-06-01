Andy Stankiewicz Previews USC's Pitching Strategy for Game 7 vs. Texas A&M

The USC Trojans baseball team beat the Texas A&M Aggies 14-3 on Sunday evening, forcing a Game 7 in the College Station Regional with a trip to the Super Regionals on the line. After USC pitcher Andrew Johnson threw 7.1 innings and 124 pitches, Trojans coach Andy Stankiewicz called it the best pitching performance he'd seen at USC.

"I'll say this. I've been here for four years. That's the best pitching performance I've seen in four years, hands down. In a big moment when we needed somebody to step up and take the ball, there hasn't been a guy that's done that as well as Drew did today, or this evening," said Stankiewicz.

USC pitcher Andrew Johnson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans coach was asked about USC's plans for starting pitchers on Monday in the rematch against Texas A&M. Thanks to Johnson, USC only used two pitchers with Rohan Kasanagottu throwing 1.2 innings in relief.

Andy Stankiewicz Previews Pitching Plan for Game 7

In the aftermath of the win, Stankiewicz told reporters that he and USC pitching coach Sean Allen didn't know who will start yet, but he did reveal the Trojans' plan for breaking up innings against the Aggies.

"Every single one of those guys wants the baseball in their hands. So that's a good feeling as a coach. And so we'll see. We'll sit down and talk to each. Whoever takes the ball, it won't be long. It's going to be more of a, you know, two, two, one, two. We're just going to have to kind of piece it together," said Stankiewicz.

USC ace Mason Edwards threw 85 pitches in 4.1 innings against Lamar on May 30, but his availability for Monday is relatively unknown. Before USC's two games on Sunday, Stankiewicz shot down the possibility of Edwards pitching in either game after starting the day before. Game 7 could mean all hands on deck.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trojans starter Grant Govel started USC's first game of the College Station Regional and could also be an option.

Other arms like Chase Herrell and Adam Troy will likely be available, and pitchers from Sunday's first game against Texas State like Ben Cushnie or Gavin Lauridsen could be called upon.

Andy Stankiewicz on Winning Two Games on Sunday

"A long day, a good day, a long one. In a day like this, you gotta have some special young men step up and do some special things. And that's exactly what these guys did, especially the guy to the far left there (Andrew Johnson). He wants the baseball in his hand, and he lives for the big moments. And so, man, it was just a great job by Drew. That's a team that can hit. You all know that, and so to do what he did and stay on it and just battle and keep making pitches. Man, what an incredible performance by that young man," said Stankiewicz.

The USC coach was asked about the team's stamina after playing two games on Sunday.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz visits with official before a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Well, we hung in there. Our young catcher, Isaac Cadena, man, he was struggling. I'll be honest. He was having a hard time. And I talked to him a couple of times. Hey, man, I'm going to take you out. But he said, don't you dare. That's what you want on your ball club. You want guys that want to stay in it and want to compete and grind through it. And he refused to let me. And so he's bigger and stronger than me. So I said, OK, I'll just let you stay in the game. But that's just him. That's just these guys. They understand what a team looks like and how to perform as a team. And they really enjoy playing together.

"As a coach, that's really all you can ask for. It's just guys that come today, every day, come to the field ready to compete well and lay it on the line, empty the tank. That's what Coach Allen says a lot. Hear that in the dugout and just empty it. Whatever you got, give it. And that's what they did today," said Stankiewicz.

Andrew Johnson Breaks Down Pitching Performance

Johnson set a career high with 124 pitches, giving USC some much needed length from a starting pitcher. Against a dynamic offense like Texas A&M, Johnson explained his approach and what worked against the Aggies.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously, you know, they're a really good hitting team, right? They can hit fastballs, kind of stay on breaking balls really well. So the thing was just mixing it up, you know, making them uncomfortable, make them make hard decisions," said Johnson. "And I think we did really good that way. You know, (pitching coach) Sean (Allen) always calls a great game, so got to give credit to him there. So just kind of keep them off balance."

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) doubles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Johnson was also asked about the communication between Stankiewicz and him when it came to staying in the game.

"Yeah, it was just basically him coming up to me, looking at me, and me just nodding at him. And he's like, all right, here we go. So I don't know if I've thrown 120 whatever before, but I honestly feel pretty good. And I'd pitch tomorrow if it meant we'd go win some more. So, yeah," said Johnson.

Stankiewicz shared some of his thoughts on the outing as well:

"Well I think I was more like, 'Hey, let's leave him in.' I was like, he was throwing the ball really well. But yeah, I think that's by far the most we've let a starter go because we want to be smart about it as well," said Stankiewicz.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"But he's a fighter. He wanted to stay in the game. I think it was just his fastball was in and out. That's one thing he can do really well. He's a smart pitcher, he knows when to make pitches. When Coach Allen calls the pitch, he executes it. And that's what he's done since day one. And so I think it was just having confidence in the pitch call, fastball in, fastball away, fastball up, fastball down. He can do all those. And then you got a good changeup and a breaking ball off of it, it can keep a good hitting team off balance. And that's exactly what he did," the USC coach continued.

USC and Texas A&M will square off again on Monday at 6 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN2. The winner moves on to face North Carolina, the No. 5 seed in the bracket, in the Super Regionals.

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