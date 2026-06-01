Live Score Updates for USC vs. Texas A&M: College Station Regional Final

The USC Trojans won the rematch against the Texas State Aggies 15-4, advancing to fight the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Station Regional final.

Coming out of the loser's bracket, USC will have to beat Texas A&M twice on their home field in order to advance to the Super Regionals. The winner of the College Station Regional will likely face North Carolina as the Tar Heels currently lead Eastern Carolina 9-3 in the seventh inning.

USC pitcher Sax Matson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along for live updates of USC vs. Texas A&M with first pitch scheduled for approximately 6:05 p.m. PT.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

USC Trojans Starting Lineup

USC will start Andrew Johnson on the mound.

1. Abbrie Covarrubias, second

2. Adrian Lopez, first base

3. Augie Lopez, designated hitter

4. Kevin Takeuchi, third base

5. Isaac Cadena, catcher

6. Jack Basseer, right field

7. Andrew Lamb, left field

8. Dean Carpentier, shortstop

9. Walter Urbon, center field

Previewing Texas A&M vs. USC

USC and Texas A&M have both been the home team once in the College Station Regional, but the Trojans have been the visiting team for two games compared to the Aggies' one game, giving USC home-field advantage in Game 6. If another game is needed, Texas A&M would bat in the bottom frame of each inning as the home team.

Still, the Aggies are sure to have a home-field advantage when it comes to the crowd. Texas A&M is the No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament after finishing with the third-best record in the SEC, and USC will have its hands full on the road.

In the SEC, Texas A&M has the second-highest team OPS in the conference at .993, only behind the Georgia Bulldogs at 1.078. USC's OPS of .860 sits at No. 8 in the Big Ten.

USC’s Kevin Takeuchi, left, tags Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney as he slides to second as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans bats woke up in their two last games, scoring 19 and and 15 runs in their last two games against Lamar and Texas State, respectively.

Can they keep it up against the Aggies on the road in what will more than likely be a sold-out crowd? USC third baseman/center fielder Kevin Takeuchi hit a grand slam and finished 2-5 at the plate with 4 RBIs. Meanwhile, Trojans left fielder/center fielder Walter Urbon also finished with 4 RBIs on 2 hits.

Can USC keep the momentum going and reach its first Super Regional since the 2005 season? On the other side, Texas A&M has reached the NCAA Tournament four times since 2022 including College World Series appearances in 2022 and 2024.

USC's Potential Pitchers for Texas A&M

Trojans coach Andy Stankiewicz indicated that USC ace Mason Edwards likely wasn't going to pitch on Sunday after pitching against Lamar University on Saturday. In USC's win over Texas State on Sunday, the Trojans started Diego Velazquez, who threw 3.1 innings, and USC pitcher Sax Matson threw 3.2 scoreless innings against the Bobcats.

USC pitcher Andrew Johnson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, the Trojans will likely rely on pitchers Andrew Johnson and Grant Govel to handle the bulk of innings in Game 6 against Texas A&M.

Stankiewicz emphasized keeping Edwards healthy when talking about his availability on Sunday, but the Trojans pitcher could potentially make an appearance if USC can force a Game 7 on Monday.

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