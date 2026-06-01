Winners and Losers From USC's Win Over Texas State in College Station Regional

The USC Trojans kept their 2026 season alive with a 15-4 win over the Texas State Bobcats and will now face the Texas A&M Aggies in the final for the College Station Regional.

Here are the winners and losers of Sunday afternoon’s game.

Winners

USC’s Kevin Takeuchi, left, tags Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney as he slides to second as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Heart of the USC Order

The Trojans got contributions up and down their lineup, but from the heart of the order especially. The 3-5 hitters in the lineup combined for six hits (designated hitter Augie Lopez, third baseman/centerfielder Kevin Takeuchi, and catcher Isaac Cadena.

They also combined for seven runs batted in. Takeuchi and Cadena each went yard, hitting home runs early in the game to give USC a lead. Takeuchi went deep in the first inning with a grand slam. Cadena added a home run of his own with a two run shot in the third to extend the lead to 6-0.

USC Defense

USC’s defense had a clean day in the field, with no errors. The USC pitching staff combined for just nine strikeouts out of the 27 total outs in the game so plays had to be made with balls in play. No errors were committed from USC.

Losers

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Adrian Lopez (5) waves off a teammate as he tags first base during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Adrian Lopez, First Baseman

In a game where USC scored 15 runs, just about everybody that was in the lineup was getting base hits and knocking in runs. Unfortunately, USC’s No. 2 hitter, first baseman Adrian Lopez was not able to join that club.

He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and was the only Trojan in the starting lineup to not get a hit. He did find his way on base a few times and scored two runs.

Texas States’s Super Regional Hopes

Texas State beat USC to open up the College Station Regional on Friday, but has since lost back-to-back games, eliminating them from this double elimination regional.

The Bobcats were making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022 and will have to wait for next year to try to get to their first Super Regional in program history.

USC Moves on to Regional Final

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the win over Texas State, USC now moves on to the regional final vs. the host Texas A&M Aggies. Since USC dropped their opening game of this regional and Texas A&M has won both of their first two games to get to the championship game, the Trojans must beat the Aggies twice to advance to the Super Regional.

USC has now won two elimination games in a row against Lamar on Saturday and Texas State on Sunday. They will need to win a third in a row on Sunday night to force a win or go home game against Texas A&M on Monday.

This will not be an easy task. USC now has to beat the highest ranked team in the regional two times in a row, all while having the first game against them as their second game of the day after beating Texas State.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.