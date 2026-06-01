How to Watch USC vs. Texas A&M in College Station Regional Final

On Sunday May 31, the USC Trojans won their rematch against Texas State 15-4, making it back-to-back elimination game victories for Southern Cal. Then with only an hour-long break, the Trojans had to prepare for Texas A&M, the host team, in Game 1 of the College Station Regional Finals.

The Trojans’ bats were able to carry the momentum, beating the Aggies 14-3, their first loss. Now the Trojans find themselves in their third elimination game of the tournament and their second consecutive Regional Final appearance on Monday, June 1.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch College Station Regional Final and NCAA Tournament

When: 6 p.m. PT on Monday, June 1

TV Broadcast: ESPN2

Where: Blue Bell Park, College Station

Southern Cal’s first game of the College Station Regional was a gut punch, 5-4 loss to Texas State. The Bobcats bullpen stunned the Trojans at the plate while USC’s offense wasn’t able to capitalize off runners in scoring positions.

Then in their elimination game (May 30) against Lamar University, the Trojans offense came alive, leading to a 19-6 win. At the plate the Trojans totaled 19 hits, 19 runs, 19 RBIs, three home runs and only six strikeouts. Walter Urbon was the standout, going five-for-five, three runs, five RBIs and a home run.

USC pitcher Andrew Johnson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the rematch against Texas State, USC was able to jump ahead early and while their bullpen controlled a mid-game rally from the Bobcats. Junior pitcher Sax Matson got the win by throwing four strikeouts and allowing only two hits, a run and a walk in 3.2 innings. At the plate, the Trojans had another stellar game with 14 hits, 14 RBIs and two home runs in the 15-4 win.

In Game 1 of the College Station Regional Finals, the Aggies drew blood first with a solo home run by Chris Hacopian. Then at the bottom of the first, the Trojans tacked on four runs and never looked back. Andrew Lamb kept the Trojans offense red hot by going three-for-three, five RBIs and a home run. In total, the Trojans offense had 17 hits, 14 RBIs and two home runs in the 14-3 victory.

The dominant win wasn’t possible without sophomore pitcher Andrew Johnson at the mound. Through 7.1 innings, Johnson threw four strikeouts and only allowed three runs on nine hits.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keys to Victory for the Trojans

Southern Cal must keep their offensive hot streak alive in order to reach the Super Regional Finals. In the regional opener, the Trojans’ batting average was .265, but in the past three games it's been around .330–.350. They’re getting timely hits and are not wasting runners in scoring positions the way they did in the regional opener.

Lamb, who has been the Trojans’ breakout star on offense, should be set in the middle of the batting order for tonight’s game. Over the past three games Lamb has recorded nine RBIs, making him a reliable hitter when runners are on base. His power speaks for itself as he has 11 home runs this season, two being three-run home runs in regional play.

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitching, which was USC’s greatest strength heading into the postseason, has yet to fail the Trojans. Besides ace Mason Edwards and No. 2 Grant Govel, the Trojans have shown off their depth with the likes of Diego Velazquez, Matson and Johnson. Another plus for the bullpen is that they are well rested. With the offense putting up double-digit runs, the bullpen has not had to chase out games and coach Andy Stankiewicz has been strategic with relievers.

Although Edwards was not his normal self against Lamar – five earned runs on five hits, including four walks and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings – he has gotten rest. If Edwards gets the nod, he can give some quality innings.

If the Trojans win tonight, they will face the Chapel Hill Regional winner, UNC, in the Super Regionals.

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