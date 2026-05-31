USC Trojans vs. Texas State: College Station Live Score Updates

The USC Trojans baseball team reignited their offense to stay alive in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Now they face the team that bottled their scoring to kick off the College Station Regional.

USC left as many as 13 runners stranded on base against Texas State. Then witnessed Chase Mora place the Trojans into the loser's bracket by powering his ninth inning home run, leading to the 5-4 USC loss.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

But USC once again came alive at the swing of a bat, pummeling Lamar 19-6 in Game 2 to stay alive in the march to the College World Series. The Trojans' 13-run romp sets up the rematch with Texas State in Game 3, with the winner advancing to face the top seed Texas A&M Aggies.

Live updates will come below after the first pitch, set for approximately 1 p.m. PT.

USC Trojans Starting Pitcher, Lineup Revealed

USC will start right-handed pitcher Diego Velazquez against Texas State. Here is the rest of the Trojans' lineup:

1. Abbrie Covarrubias, second

2. Adrian Lopez, first

3. Augie Lopez, designated hitter

4. Kevin Takeuchi, third

5. Isaac Cadena, catcher

6. Jack Basseeer, right field

7. Andrew Lamb, left field

8. Dean Carpentier, shortstop

9. Walter Urbon, center field

USC Head Coach Andy Stankiewicz on 'Urgency' Against Texas State

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz visits with official before a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stankiewicz became impressed by the swing of the bat against the Cardinals yet is aware the next opponent brought out one of the worst offensive performances of USC's season.

Then there's this component: USC finds itself facing an urgency scenario, given that one more loss ends what became a promising season for the Trojans.

"There's got to be a sense of urgency. Obviously it's do or die and the guys know that," Stankiewicz said about Sunday's game. "We talked about being in the fire and we're certainly in the middle of it. They responded well today and I look forward to a good response again tomorrow."

Pitching Situation Involving USC

USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stankiewicz rode the left arm of top USC ace Mason Edwards to stave off elimination. The reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year stood on the hill for 4.1 innings, striking out four and surrendering five hits, but allowing just five runs with all of it coming in the fifth inning.

The Trojans coach had the option to pull Edwards even earlier, which would've made him eligible to play in the elimination game against Texas State. Except Stankiewicz passed on that opportunity and pulled Edwards after 85 pitches.

That means Edwards will likely rest for this rematch against the Bobcats. But that leaves USC fans wondering who'll take the mound with the season still on the line.

USC already started Grant Govel to open the postseason. But pitchers like Andrew Johnson or Diego Valazquez were potential options to start. The former threw in 1.2 innings in the previous game with Texas State and owns a 6-2 regular season record. Valazquez hasn't seen any action yet, though, during the playoffs.

USC Trojans Projected Starters

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC outfielder Jack Basseer (14) hits the ball during the eighth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While the starting pitcher is yet to be named before opening pitch, here are the projected starters for USC:

Catcher: Isaac Cadena



First Base: Adrian Lopez



Second Base: Abbrie Covarrubias



Third Base: Maximo Martinez



Right Field: Jack Basseer



Center Field: Kevin Takeuchi



Left Field: Andrew Lamb

USC's Projected Batting Order:

1. Abbrie Covarrubias



2. Adrian Lopez



3. Kevin Takeuchi



4. Isaac Cadena



5. Jack Basseer



6. Andrew Lamb



7. Dean Carpentier



8. Walter Urbon



9. Maximo Martinez



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