What Mason Edwards’ MLB Draft Selection Means for USC Baseball

Former USC Trojans left-handed pitcher Mason Edwards made program history Saturday when the Athletics selected him with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Edwards became the highest-drafted Trojan since pitcher Brad Boxberger was selected No. 43 overall by the Cincinnati Reds back in 2009.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards’ selection effectively ends a 17-year stretch without a USC player hearing his name called in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft. Although it's just the start of Edwards’ professional career, his draft position represents more than himself.

Building USC's MLB Pipeline

Edwards’ recent accomplishment also serves as a significant milestone in USC baseball's resurgence under coach Andy Stankiewicz.

When Stankiewicz took over the program following the 2022 season, one of his goals was proving USC could once again develop elite professional talent.

Edwards became the perfect example of that vision. After struggling early in his collegiate career and missing much of the 2025 season due to injury, he developed into one of the most dominant pitchers in college baseball.

Jun 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans head coach Andy Stankiewicz at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That type of development undoubtedly makes an impression on the recruiting trail.

High school prospects and transfer portal targets now have another example of a player who arrived at USC with potential and left as one of the first 50 selections in the MLB Draft. For recruits weighing where they can maximize both their college careers and professional futures, Edwards is a prime example that USC can help players reach that next level.

His selection also reinforces the consistency the Trojans have built in producing professional talent.

Outfielder Austin Overn was selected in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft, infielder Ethan Hedges followed with a third-round selection in 2025, and now Edwards has elevated that standard by becoming a second-round pick. That type of pipeline can change how both recruits and MLB organizations view USC baseball.

Professional scouts know USC is producing high-end talent on an annual basis, while recruits can point to a clear track record of player development under the current coaching staff.

Edwards’ Historic Season

Edwards put together one of the greatest pitching seasons in USC history.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left-hander led the nation with 169 strikeouts in 2026, finishing 32 ahead of the next-closest pitcher while posting an 8-0 record and a 2.07 ERA, which ranked fifth nationally.

He also averaged 15.9 strikeouts per nine innings, which set the USC single-season record.

Edwards' dominance earned him Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors, First-Team All-American recognition, and made him a finalist for National Pitcher of the Year.

Edwards played a key role in the Trojans' 48-18 season while helping the program advance to its first Super Regional appearance since 2005.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That combination of team success and player development is perhaps the biggest takeaway from Edwards' draft selection.

His historic draft selection validates USC's rebuild and demonstrates the program's ability to develop elite talent. It sends a message that the Trojans are once again becoming one of college baseball's premier destinations.

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