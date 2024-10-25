New York Yankees' Aaron Boone Returns to LA for World Series: 'You're A Trojan For Life, Bruin For Four Years'
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has led his ballclub to 94 wins and their first World Series appearance since 2009.
Many years ago, Boone was leading the USC Trojans from 1992-94, where he sported the cardinal and gold in 174 games. He hit for a .299 average in three years at Southern Cal along with smacking in 94 RBIs on 199 hits.
Boone would lead the Trojans to two College World Series appearences in 1993 and 1994, but both times USC would fall short in their regional final.
The same years Boone was at USC, Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Dave "Doc" Roberts, was playing for the Trojans' crosstown rival, UCLA. Boone took time during his media availability session on Thursday to take a friendly jab at his former collegiate rival.
"I'm a Trojan, so as we all know in here, you're a Trojan for life, you're a Bruin for four years. So I think that's the case with Doc, he's probably indifferent. I get pissed off when the Trojans lose, they're like 'Eh, whatever,'" Boone said.
The Yankees skipper reminisced about how their crosstown rivalry games used to go over 30 years ago.
"I can see Doc and that little slap swing he had where he'd hit the ball the other way. He was a good player," Boone said. "Somebody that I got to know a little bit at that point, just playing against him, since he's such a great guy, but I remember him well. Kinda leadoff hitter, left fielder for the Bruins. Fun times, fun days."
Boone isn't the only former Trojan participating in the Fall Classic. The Dodgers' pitching coach is former USC legend Mark Prior.
Prior was the ace for the Trojans during their 2000 and 2001 CWS runs. He would own a 25-8 record in his two years at USC and would win a handful of awards during the 2001 season. He would get awarded three different national player of the year awards that season after going 15-1 with a 1.69 ERA.
Prior has done an unbelievable job with the Dodgers pitching staff during their playoff run this year. They have six pitchers with at least four innings pitched under a 2.1 ERA. Frankly, it's been nothing short of magical to see what Prior has accomplished considering how up and down the pitching staff was during the regular season.
Regardless of what team wins, the Trojans will have a winner regardless. First pitch for game one of the World Series will be at 5:08 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FOX.
