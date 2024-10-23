USC Trojans Injury Update: Kamari Ramsey, Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington vs. Rutgers
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley provided an injury update for safety Kamari Ramsey, cornerbacks Jaylin Smith, and Jacobe Covington, three starters in the secondary for Friday's contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
“We're hopeful,” Riley said. “They've all shown some positive signs. The short week is a challenge there. That's probably one of the big negatives of a short week. When you have guys dinged up, it's obviously a little less time, not necessarily just to get healthy. But there's also the preparation standpoint. Right? Not just get them healthy so they physically could do it on a Friday night, but can you get them ready to give them some reps during the week to be ready to play?"
“So that's the two things we're fighting against. Hopeful to have them. Our medical staff has done a nice job with all three guys. They've all made progress, but I don't know. Today will be pretty telling for those guys."
Cornerback Greedy Vance also went down twice in last Saturday's loss against Maryland but was seen coming out to practice in full pads on Tuesday.
The Trojans secondary depth has been tested throughout the year. Safety Akili Arnold has been out of the lineup multiple times because of injuries since week 4. Backups Zion Branch and Bryson Shaw have earned extended playing time in his absence. Branch has grown tremendously in his first fully healthy season on campus and Shaw is a sixth-year senior with plenty of experience, however, the loss of Ramsey would be detrimental. The redshirt sophomore has arguably been the most impactful player on the Trojans defense.
The loss of Smith would also be a problem for the USC defense. The senior has been the Trojans best player in coverage this season and his physical presence in the run game would also be missed.
Despite taking take part in practice the last two weeks, Covington has been out for the since hobbling off the field late in the fourth quarter of Trojans loss to Minnesota on Oct. 5. John Humphrey and DeCarlos Nicholson have played a majority of the reps in his place. Prophet Brown is also the mix.
The lineup inconsistencies in the backend of the defense, to pair with the lack of a pass rush has left the Trojans pass defense vulnerable. USC gave up 391 passing yards to Penn State’s Drew Allar and 373 to Maryland’s Billy Edwards Jr. in back-to-back weeks.
Rutgers does not present the same challenge in the passing game as the Trojans last two opponents, but a unit that is slowly being depleted can be exploited.
“Occasionally, you get the rare seasons where it feels like your lineup stays the same the whole way through, and you're able to develop a lot of continuity and build,” Riley said. “That happens some years, and it doesn't some years. It hasn't really happened for us, and that's okay. You gotta be able to adjust. You gotta be able to adapt. You have to be able to show the resiliency of the team and the adaptability of the team and the coaching staff.”
Kickoff at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 25 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and will air on FOX.
