USC Trojans Ranked Most Disappointing: Among Florida State, Michigan, Auburn
The USC Trojans have struggled in the 2024 season. Are the Trojans one of the ten most disappointing teams in college football so far this season? Auburn, Michigan, and Florida State also make a good case.
USC had a promising start to the year after knocking off the LSU Tigers in their opening game. The Trojans followed that up with a win over Utah State to improve to 2-0 on the season and climbed to No. 11 in the AP Poll. Since that moment, it’s been all downhill. USC has a record of 3-4.
Trojans Ranked As One of Most Disappointing Teams in 2024
CBS Sports ranked the USC Trojans in the Top Ten for "Most Disappointing Teams" of 2024. The Auburn Tigers took the top spot on the "Most Disappointing" list, followed by Arizona, Florida State, Kansas and Michigan.
USC was the preseason No. 23 team in the country. Their opening two games had the Trojans fly up in the polls. USC was ranked No. 11 heading into their Week Four meeting against the Michigan Wolverines.
The Trojans had a lead late, but Michigan scored a last-second touchdown to steal the win, 27-24. Having leads in the 4th quarter and blowing them has been a constant theme for the Trojans.
In each of the Trojans’ four losses, they held a 4th quarter lead in each game. It started with the Michigan game, but it just got worse and worse. The Trojans held a 17-10 lead in the 4th quarter to Minnesota but got outscored 14-0 to end the game.
The Trojans then came home to play Penn State. USC once again took a big lead and was up 20-6 at halftime. The Nittany Lions tied the game up but USC got the lead right back 30-23 with 4 minutes remaining. Penn State tied the game up to send it to overtime, where they promptly won 33-30.
As if things couldn’t get any worse next week against Maryland, USC was leading the Terrapins 28-14 in the fourth quarter. Maryland proceeded to score 15 points and won 29-28.
It's unacceptable to lose this many 4th quarter leads, especially when USC has the talent edge. To rub salt in the wound, all of these losses have been conference losses. The Trojans record in their inaugural season in the Big Ten is 1-4.
Can the Trojans Turn the Season Around?
Nothing can change the fact that USC has lost 4 games already this season. The way to get past that is to have complete focus on the next opponent and the next challenge. Next up for USC are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Rutgers is on a three-game losing skid of their own.
Coach Lincoln Riley and USC desperately needs a home win over a struggling team to get back on track this season.
