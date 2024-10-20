USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details
Is USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's seat heating up?
Trojans lost another heartbreaker to Maryland on Saturday, 29-28. USC is 3-4, losing four games by a combined 14 total points. In the first year of Big Ten Conference play, the USC Trojans have losses to Michigan, Minnesota, No. 3 Penn State, and Maryland.
Adding insult to injury, the Trojans entered halftime with a 14-point lead for the second week in a row. USC gave up the lead to Penn State, eventually losing in overtime. Maryland outscored USC 22-7 in the second half during Saturday's loss.
"It just simply hasn't been enough," said Riley after the loss to Maryland. "Just like last week, I own it. It's my responsibility. I have to get this team to play better at the end of games and I've obviously not done a good enough job of that clearly. It's a tough one to swallow."
Against Maryland, the USC 41-yard field goal attempt was blocked, giving the Terrapins the ball, down 28-22. After Maryland took a 29-28 lead, the Trojans offense had a chance with the ball but came up short.
"The game doesn't care that you've had some real close heartbreaking losses," Riley said. "These weeks are their own weeks or their own nights. It's kind of a strange stretch that we've been in. I don't know, really, that I can compare it to anything that I've experienced in my career. But we've got two choices going forward. And those two choices are pretty obvious."
Through two and a half seasons as the USC coach, Riley is 33-12. He never lost more than two games in a season at Oklahoma, and he only lost 10 total games in five full seasons.
Riley brought another Heisman Trophy winner to USC when quarterback Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma. While Trojans fans certainly won't complain about a Heisman Trophy, some might argue that Riley's team did not capitalize on Williams' ceiling as a player.
When Riley was hired by USC in 2022, he signed a 10-year contract with $110 million dollars, a move that shocked the college football world. USC's a private university, so Riley's buyout is not public knowledge. However, 247Sports estimated that the Trojans coach stands to make $88 million dollars should he be fired.
With one of the largest buyouts in the country, USC is unlikely to move on from Riley anytime soon. The Trojans coach certainly has time to figure things out in Southern California, and he and his coaching staff have the No. 10 recruiting class in 2025 according to 247Sports.
