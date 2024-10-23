USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers, World Series
The USC Trojans will face the Washington Huskies on Nov. 2. It will be week ten of the college football season and November games are almost always a must-watch. However, USC fans may be unable to watch their team play and could have a decision to make.
The USC game is set to air at 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees could also go to a Game 7. If a Game 7 occurs, it is set for Nov. 2 at 5:08 p.m. PT. This runs the risk of fans having to choose which game to watch.
Of course, there is a chance the World Series ends in fewer games. If that occurs, there will be no issue and Trojans fans can focus on football.
There are options for fans looking to watch both teams. USC will be on the Big Ten Network, while the Dodgers will be on FOX. Fans can watch the games simultaneously, whether they have cable and can flip channels back and forth or have the option to use two separate screens.
As the season is winding down, college football only becomes more important. The Trojans are 3-4 heading into week nine. By week ten, no matter USC's record, the Trojans will still be fighting for Bowl eligibility. The Huskies and Trojans are new members of the Big Ten coming from the Pac-12. There is a history there, which makes this an important game despite records. If the World Series goes to a Game 7, Trojans fans may have to pick which game to watch.
Game 1 of the World Series is right before the week nine matchup between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 25. Though they are not on at the same time, there is a chance that the end of the World Series game goes over the USC game. The World Series begins at 5:08 p.m., while the Trojans kick off at 8 p.m. Both games will be aired on Fox, which means there is a chance of overlap.
Those attempting to attend either Game 1 of the World Series or the USC game against Rutgers should plan well ahead of time. Luckily for traffic sake, USC will be on the road in Seattle vs. Washington while the Game 7 of the World Series will be in L.A.
Fortunately, there is a chance that fans of the Trojans and Dodgers will not have to worry about overlap. Game 1 could end before the kickoff of the USC game and the World Series could end in fewer games.
