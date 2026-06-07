Andy Stankiewicz Sounds Off on USC's Performance in Loss to North Carolina

The USC Trojans baseball team received an extended stay in Chapel Hill.

But for the wrong reason, as they took the Game 2 loss to North Carolina 4-0, which now forces a third game to decide who moves on to Omaha.

Head coach Andy Stankiewicz raved about the grit of USC during Game 1 between the two teams, especially after erasing the 5-1 deficit to defeat the Tar Heels. But he dropped a much different tone following this loss to UNC.

Andy Stankiewicz Vows USC Will Be Ready for Game 3

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stankiewicz revealed a good thing about the loss, saying "we have tomorrow" and stating how Sundays are "always important."

All which led to this big statement from Stankiewicz after taking the disappointing loss:

"We'll be ready. We will bounce back, and we'll be ready to go tomorrow," Stankiewicz told reporters after the loss.

This four-run defeat becomes only the second loss for Stankiewicz and USC during these NCAA Baseball Playoffs.

Andy Stankiewicz Praised USC Grit Despite Loss

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC infielder Dean Carpentier (6) and teammates celebrate his grand slam against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The coach watched Colin Hynek set the tone for North Carolina in ripping a solo home run against his No. 2 ace pitcher, Grant Govel. Then, later watched Erik Paulsen blast a three-run homer to help swing the game in favor of North Carolina.

Yet Stankiewicz acknowledged this USC versus UNC contest could've gotten out of hand quick.

"I thought we did a really good job of minimizing what could have been some big innings," Stankiewicz said. "I think that's what we talk about a lot. The fact that we had some traffic (runners on base), but we made some good pitches. We made a good ground ball double play to Kevin [Takeuchi] at third base to first. We pitched well enough to keep ourselves close."

Still, Stankiewicz saw two of his own mound options surrender a home run. Reliever Sax Matson allowed the three-run Paulsen blast during the sixth inning. He acknowledged the better pitcher was UNC's Jason DeCaro.

"Again, at the end of the day, it was just al about DeCaro," Stankiewicz said. "Just couldn't get to him."

USC Provides Update on Game 3 Mound Option

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Stankiewicz already turned to No. 1 pitcher Mason Edwards to start the Chapel Hill Regional. His No. 2 ace Govel accepted the loss on the hill after allowing five hits, one run and the early homer. Andrew Johnson also saw extensive action, but in Game 1, which USC won.

The latter could rise as the potential starter in the winner-take-all matchup. Stankiewicz addressed that possibility.

"We're not sure," the coach began. "But it'll be everybody. We can't go too long with too many. But tomorrow is going to be one of those where we get everybody ready to roll."

That could mean Diego Valzaquez could see time on the hill too, as he's yet to throw against the Tar Heels. Stankiewicz rolled with six different pitchers in the Game 2 loss, including Sax Matson, Rohan Kasanagottu and Henry Chabot. But sounds like Stankiewicz needs all of his bullpen ready to save USC's season.

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