How To Watch USC Baseball vs. North Carolina Super Regional Final

The USC Trojans made a big statement in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional by storming into the North Carolina Tar Heels’ territory and delivering an impressive victory. The Trojans’ Game 2 showing was the opposite of convincing, with their shutout loss sending the series to a decisive Game 3.

The Trojans and the Tar Heels are set to play in the Super Regional final with a spot in the College World Series on the line.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) reacts during the first inning after striking out the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN

USC Trojans’ Tale of Two Games

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes reacts during the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The first two games of the Super Regional delivered very different results for USC. The first game brought a 9-5 win after shortstop Dean Carpentier blasted his first career grand slam at the top of the sixth inning.

The second game ended in a 4-0 shutout loss, as the Trojans couldn’t get anything working with their offense. With USC holding North Carolina to five or fewer runs in the first two games of the Super Regional, the message seems clear: if the Trojans reignite their offense, a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, for the CWS is more than possible.

USC Trojans’ Path to the Super Regional

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans infielder Dean Carpentier (6) rounds third base after hitting a grand slam against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Trojans didn’t make their postseason path easy on themselves. After beginning the final series of the regular season with a 201 win over the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon, USC lost back-to-back games by one run. The Trojans' hopes of hosting a Regional came to a crashing halt entering the Big Ten Tournament.

USC started the Big Ten Tournament with a dominant 7-0 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. But it ran into its Southern California rivals, the top-ranked UCLA Bruins, and lost 7-5.

A Regional trip to College Station, Texas, posed a challenging road environment for the Trojans. The Big Ten program rose to the occasion, however. A loss in the first game against Texas State sparked four-straight wins by the Trojans, including against the host Texas A&M, to stave off elimination.

USC seemed to be riding high off its success in Texas in the first game, but the reality of playing in a tough road environment against the No. 4 team caught up to it in Game 2.

USC Trojans’ Odds to Win the College World Series

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Even after the Game 1 defeat, the Tar Heels had the better odds to win the CWS. North Carolina’s odds moved after the Game 2 win to +425, per DraftKings, which only trails the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns.

The Trojans slid from +950 to +1500 after Game 2. USC still holds the eighth-best odds, but its chances of making it beyond the Super Regional final are dwindling with the Tar Heels having the momentum entering the finale.

If Carpentier can summon the same heroics as he did on June 5 or another USC star can step up, they should be able to contend with North Carolina for a trip to Omaha. The Trojans’ Pitching will need an improved performance as well, with the program already utilizing Grant Govel and Sax Matson on June 6.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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