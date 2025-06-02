LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans vs. Oregon State In Corvallis Regional Final
The USC Trojans will face the Oregon State Beavers on Monday afternoon in the championship of the Corvallis Regional. The winner will advance to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals, while the loser will be eliminated.
First pitch is set for 3 p.m. PT on ESPNU.
Below Are Live Score Updates:
Bottom 4th: USC 0, Oregon State 5
Talt hits sacrifice fly to center. Singer scores. Two outs.
Krieg singles to left. Singer to third. Reeder to second.
Macias strikes out looking.
Reeder hit by pitch. Singer to second.
Singer walks.
Top 4th: USC 0, Oregon State 4
Basseer hits into double play.
Lopez strikes out swinging.
Hedges walks.
Bottom 3rd: USC 0, Oregon State 4
Caraway grouds out to third.
Weber struck out swinging.
Turley homers to left center.
Arquette homers to left center. Krieg scores.
Krieg advances to second.
Talt strikes out swinging.
Krieg walks.
Top 3rd: USC 0, Oregon State 1
Covarrubias lines out to right.
Tejeda grounds out. Martinez to third. Two outs.
Martinez singled to left. Reached second on error.
Lopez struck out looking.
Bottom 2nd: USC 0, Oregon State 1
Macias grounds out to second.
Reeder grounds out to short.
Singer grounds out.
Top 2nd: USC 0, Oregon State 1
Martin-Grudzielane strikes out swinging.
Lamb flies out to deep left center.
Basseer strikes out swinging.
Bottom 1st: USC 0, Oregon State 1
Caraway strikes out swinging.
Weber hits into fielders choice to second. Turley out. Weber to first. Two outs.
Turley singles to right. Talt scores.
Arquette grounds out to third. Talt stays at second.
Talt doubled to right center.
Top 1st: USC 0, Oregon State 0
Lopez strikes out swinging.
Hedges grounds into double play.
Covarrubias singles to left.
USC Trojans Face Must Win Game Against Oregon State Beavers
USC will look to bounce back from their 14-1 defeat on Sunday night to Oregon State. The Trojans won their opening two games in the Corvallis regional against the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday and the Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday, advancing to the championship round.
Oregon State lost their opening game to Saint Mary’s, but they bounced back with back to back wins over TCU on Saturday and won the rematch against Saint Mary’s on Sunday. With the Corvallis Regional being double-elimination, another loss in one of these two games or Sunday night’s game against USC would have ended the Beavers season.
The Beavers looked every bit as good as their No. 8 overall ranking would indicate in the dominant 14-1 win over USC. It will be a tall task for USC to turn around in less than 24 hours and beat the same team that just beat them by 13 runs in their home ballpark.
A USC win would snap a 20-year drought without making it to a Super Regional. Additionally, the Trojans would keep their College World Series hopes alive. They have not made it to the College World Series since 2001 and has not won the College World Series since 1998.
Oregon State has been one of the premier programs in the country over the last 20 years. The Beavers have made the College World Series six times since 2005, including national championships in 2006, 2007, and 2018.