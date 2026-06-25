USC Trojans Baseball Suffers Another Major Loss to Transfer Portal

USC Trojans catcher Isaac Cadena, after one season in Los Angeles, has decided to enter the transfer portal, where he’ll join his fourth school in four years. Before transferring to the Trojans, Cadena spent one season each with the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and the TCU Horned Frogs (2025).

During the 2026 season, in which the Trojans came one game short of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2001, losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, Cadena was a top leader for USC.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cadena recorded a .307 batting average in his one season with the Trojans, while collecting 55 hits, 44 runs, and 32 RBIs for USC. Cadena's decision to transfer is a big loss for the Trojans as he was one of the top batters in USC’s starting lineup this past season.

USC Trojans Baseball Transfer Portal Departures

Jun 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans head coach Andy Stankiewicz at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Cadena becomes the latest notable player from last season’s Trojans baseball roster to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Latest notable transfer departures for the Trojans include USC catcher/designated hitter Augie Lopez, who finished the season among the team’s top RBI leaders with a total of 57 behind Kevin Takeuchi’s 61 RBIs.

Lopez was also USC’s leading home run leader with 19 on the season, which helped him be named the Most Outstanding Player of the College Station Regional, as the Trojans won four straight elimination games, two of which were dominating wins against the No. 12-seeded Texas A&M Aggies.

Cadena and Lopez both played a pivotal role in the Trojans being on the doorstep of reaching the CWS, and with coach Andy Stankiewicz’s group entering the 2026 season with the same goal, their impact will be missed. With Cadena and Lopez gone, there are also questions about who will take over as the starting catcher for the 2027 season.

Who Returns For USC After Hearbreaking End to 2026 Season?

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

In addition to the Super Regional loss to the Tar Heels, in which the Trojans were two outs away from punching their ticket to Omaha, USC also finished the season with a 48-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play.

Despite the heartbreaking end to the 2026 season, the Trojans' future is bright under coach Andy Stankiewicz, and even with the loss of Cadena, there is still reason for optimism that USC will take a step forward next season and remain a top contender in the Big Ten.

Despite the loss of star pitcher Mason Edwards, the Trojans are expected to return a pair of strong arms on the mound: Grant Govel and Andrew Johnson. USC infielder Kevin Takeuchi is also set to return for the Trojans.

Takeuchi played in all 64 games for the Trojans last season, recording a .325 batting average, 77 hits, 65 runs, 60 RBI’s, and 10 home runs. Entering the 2027 season, Takeuchi will look to be one of the Trojans top leaders.

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