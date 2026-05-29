How to Watch USC Trojans Baseball in the College Station NCAA Regional

During the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, the USC Trojans fell short against their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, losing 7-5. The loss will now send the Trojans on the road for NCAA Tournament Regional Play hosted in College Station, Texas.

On Friday, May 29, at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), the No. 2 seed Trojans will face the No. 3 seed Texas State Bobcats. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch NCAA Tournament Regional Play

ESPN holds the broadcast rights to the entire NCAA Baseball Tournament. For TV, the channel will be ESPNU. The channel will also be available on streaming services such as ESPN+, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Southern Cal fans can also track live play-by-play updates on USCTrojans.com.

Tournament Schedule and Elimination Process

Regional play follows a double-elimination format, which means teams must lose twice to be eliminated. The weekend slate of games goes as follows:

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday, May 29

Game 1: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Lamar University Cardinals at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m ET) on the SEC Network.

Game 2: USC vs. Texas State at 6 p.m PT (9 p.m. ET) on ESPNU or ESPN+.

Saturday, May 30

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner at 6 p.m PT (9 p.m ET).

Game 4 (Elimination): Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser at 1 p.m PT (4 p.m ET).

Sunday, May 31

Game 5 (Elimination): Game 4 Winner vs Game 3 Loser at 1 p.m PT (4 p.m. ET).

Game 6 (Regional Final): Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).

Game 7, if necessary, will be played on Monday, June 1. All times are subject to change. The winner of the College Station regional will face the winner of the Chapel Hill regional in the next round.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Ethan Hedges (15) encourage infielder Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek (27) during the fifth inning after hitting his second home run of the game at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC Trojans' Challenges and Keys to Victory

This marks back-to-back NCAA playoff appearances for the Trojans. The last time they accomplished this feat was in 2001 and 2002. Last season, the Trojans made it to the regional final after defeating St. Mary’s and Texas Christian, but they ultimately lost to Oregon State.

Entering this postseason will be a tall order in itself. Coming into the regional play off a loss in the Big Ten tourney has lowered the Trojans’ odds of winning. The College Station environment is also the most rowdiest in the sport, something the Trojans have not experienced all season. Then there is the host team, the Aggies, with a regular season record of 39-14 and two recent College World Series appearances (2022 and 2024).

USC pitcher Sax Matson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans will need to rely on their stellar pitching unit for the regional games and throughout the tournament. During the regular season, the Trojans’ pitching was nationally ranked No. 1 in hits (6.98), No. 1 in shutouts (10), No. 1 in WHIP (1.2) and No. 6 in ERA (3.48).

Coach Andy Stankiewicz has yet to name a starting pitcher for Friday’s game. It is between Mason Edwards, who is currently a Golden Spikes and National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist, and No. 2 pitcher Grant Govel, who has won multiple Big Ten Pitcher of the Week awards.

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