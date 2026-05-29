How to Watch USC Trojans Baseball in the College Station NCAA Regional
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During the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, the USC Trojans fell short against their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, losing 7-5. The loss will now send the Trojans on the road for NCAA Tournament Regional Play hosted in College Station, Texas.
On Friday, May 29, at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), the No. 2 seed Trojans will face the No. 3 seed Texas State Bobcats. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
How to Watch NCAA Tournament Regional Play
ESPN holds the broadcast rights to the entire NCAA Baseball Tournament. For TV, the channel will be ESPNU. The channel will also be available on streaming services such as ESPN+, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.
Southern Cal fans can also track live play-by-play updates on USCTrojans.com.
Tournament Schedule and Elimination Process
Regional play follows a double-elimination format, which means teams must lose twice to be eliminated. The weekend slate of games goes as follows:
Friday, May 29
- Game 1: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Lamar University Cardinals at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m ET) on the SEC Network.
- Game 2: USC vs. Texas State at 6 p.m PT (9 p.m. ET) on ESPNU or ESPN+.
Saturday, May 30
- Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner at 6 p.m PT (9 p.m ET).
- Game 4 (Elimination): Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser at 1 p.m PT (4 p.m ET).
Sunday, May 31
- Game 5 (Elimination): Game 4 Winner vs Game 3 Loser at 1 p.m PT (4 p.m. ET).
- Game 6 (Regional Final): Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).
Game 7, if necessary, will be played on Monday, June 1. All times are subject to change. The winner of the College Station regional will face the winner of the Chapel Hill regional in the next round.
USC Trojans' Challenges and Keys to Victory
This marks back-to-back NCAA playoff appearances for the Trojans. The last time they accomplished this feat was in 2001 and 2002. Last season, the Trojans made it to the regional final after defeating St. Mary’s and Texas Christian, but they ultimately lost to Oregon State.
Entering this postseason will be a tall order in itself. Coming into the regional play off a loss in the Big Ten tourney has lowered the Trojans’ odds of winning. The College Station environment is also the most rowdiest in the sport, something the Trojans have not experienced all season. Then there is the host team, the Aggies, with a regular season record of 39-14 and two recent College World Series appearances (2022 and 2024).
The Trojans will need to rely on their stellar pitching unit for the regional games and throughout the tournament. During the regular season, the Trojans’ pitching was nationally ranked No. 1 in hits (6.98), No. 1 in shutouts (10), No. 1 in WHIP (1.2) and No. 6 in ERA (3.48).
Coach Andy Stankiewicz has yet to name a starting pitcher for Friday’s game. It is between Mason Edwards, who is currently a Golden Spikes and National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist, and No. 2 pitcher Grant Govel, who has won multiple Big Ten Pitcher of the Week awards.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy