USC vs. North Carolina Super Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups

The road to Omaha for the USC Trojans baseball team will include a Chapel Hill stop.

USC averted elimination by winning four straight in the College Station regional. Texas State placed the Trojans against the ropes early with a Game 1 loss. But the Trojans responded by trouncing Lamar, getting revenge on the Bobcats in obliterating fashion, then taking down the top seed Texas A&M not once, but twice.

North Carolina soon faces a USC team entering its home diamond on a four-game winning streak. Plus is envisioning a College World Series appearance. Here's everything to know about this much-anticipated baseball showdown during the weekend of June 5-7.

Projected Starting Pitcher for USC Trojans

USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC brings one of the finalists for NCAA Pitcher of the Year.

Mason Edwards is a contender before heading into this Super Regional showdown. He currently owns an ERA of 1.85 and delivered 164 strikeouts on the hill. The left-hander also brings a 1.00 WHIP to the field, good enough for 12th overall in the nation. He's even closing in on school history too, as the junior is nearing the school record of 202 strikeouts set by Mark Prior in 2001.

He's anticipated to earn the start in Game 1 against the Tar Heels. USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz and the Trojans list him as "probable." Although they may consider putting him in by Game 2, especially if the Trojans aim to seal the best-of-three series by that time.

Stankiewicz rolled with Grant Govel to open the College Station regional. Govel's arm should be rested enough to start in this game. Although Diego Valazquez could enter as one more Game 1 option. Still, the top ace Edwards faces the highest chance now to start and set the tone for this series.

Challenge North Carolina Brings to USC

Isaac Cadena makes a catch to clinch the Trojans' win in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

USC will face an even rougher challenge compared to what they saw near Houston to start the NCAA College Baseball Playoffs.

The Heels present a far more balanced hitting attack, with a team .294 average and have blasted 78 home runs total. Owen Hull and Jake Schaffner are the top hitters on UNC's side with hitting .372 and .362, respectively. Macon Winslow and Erik Paulsen both lure 10 homers each in tow.

Jason DeCaro is the head ace on the mound for UNC. Although early signs reveal that right-hander Ryan Lynch could earn the start and DeCaro rests. Lynch brings a 5-4 overall record.

USC can stress out the Tar Heels if it hits nine runs or higher, as North Carolina owns a disappointing 1-6 mark there.

Projected Starters and Batting Order for USC

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC outfielder Jack Basseer (14) hits the ball during the eighth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When the Trojans are occupying the infield and outfield, here's what the starters likely will look like:

Pitcher: Mason Edwards

Catcher: Isaac Cadena

First Base: Adrian Lopez

Second Base: Abbrie Covarrubias

Shortstop: Dean Carpentier

Third Base: Kevin Takeuchi

Right Field: Jack Basseer

Center Field: Walter Urbon

Left Field: Andrew Lamb



Here's the projected batting order when USC picks up the bat:



1. Abbrie Covarrubias

2. Adrian Lopez

3. Augie Lopez

4. Kevin Takeuchi

5. Isaac Cadena

6. Andrew Lamb

7. Dean Carpentier

8. Jack Basseer

9. Walter Urbon

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