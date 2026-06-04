Three Ways USC Baseball Can Put North Carolina on Upset Alert

The USC Trojans baseball team braved the southern humidity and Texas gauntlet to keep their season alive in the NCAA Regionals.

USC blasted Lamar University to stay alive during Game 2 of its College Station regional. Then it got revenge on the Texas State team that placed the Trojans in the elimination bracket. But USC punched its ticket into the next round by scaling the No. 1 seed Texas A&M not once, but twice.

Now it's off to the Chapel Hill Super Regionals in the quest to make it all the way to the College World Series. But these three things must happen for USC to surpass a favored North Carolina team, which comes in red-hot at 43-11 overall.

1. Don't Rush Out USC Trojans Pitcher Mason Edwards

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC pulled off one big strategic move in the previous regional: Resting top ace Mason Edwards as much as possible.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Game 1 loss to the Bobcats forced USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz to play Edwards the following day. The lefty became lights out on the hill: Striking out four batters in 4.1 innings. Edwards didn't allow any runs until the fifth inning when his arm started to get visibly tired.

A big key for USC is winning Game 1, even if it means giving Edwards a breather. That way, the Trojans can throw him out in Game 2 to seal the best-of-three series on the Tar Heels' diamond.

Stankiewicz will have options to choose from in countering UNC on the mound early. Grant Govel delivered a stellar first game despite USC falling in Texas State. He's a possibility to start for the first game at Boshamer Stadium. Diego Valazquez is one more who could start early, too, who fanned three batters in 3.1 innings during the rematch versus Texas State.

2. USC Trojans Must Ignite Offense Early

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC outfielder Jack Basseer (14) hits the ball during the eighth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC performs so much better when it gets runs going early.

Case in point, during the rematch against the Bobcats, Kevin Takeuchi blasted a Grand Slam during the first inning to spark the rout. But the Trojans got the bats to come alive early against Lamar, too. Adrian Lopez and Andrew Lamb both homered early to build a 5-0 opening lead.

Then Texas A&M struggled to contain USC's bats right away. Takeuchi chipped a single that drove two runners home in the first while Lamb followed with his RBI double, setting the tone for the 14-3 rout of the Aggies.

Granted, USC didn't score until the fifth inning of the championship game of the College Station regional. But still, USC can stress out North Carolina by igniting the bats. Plus, it can hit this magic number.

3. USC Must Reach Nine Runs to Increase Upset Chances

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz visits with official before a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Yes, the magic number for USC is nine. But for this reason.

North Carolina struggles the most when an opponent hits that run mark or goes higher. The Tar Heels own a dismal 1-6 record in that regard, with the one victory coming against Notre Dame in shootout fashion back on March 29.

All the more reason why USC must jumpstart the swings early to advance in this Super Regional.

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